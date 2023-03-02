Dining out: Jeni's Biscuits with the Boss, more Lent specials and ICYMI openings

Biscuits with the Boss

Fans of "Ted Lasso" and ice cream won't want to miss this: Starting at noon Thursday, March 2, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is releasing the limited-edition Biscuits with the Boss ice cream in time for the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ show on March 15. The new flavor combines shortbread cookie crumbles with salted butter sweet cream ice cream. It will be available in scoop shops and online.

Jeni's Splendid's is at 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996; 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005; and locations in Chicago; jenis.com/.

Bonefish Grill: It's back! The Angler's Catch, featuring tempura-style crispy cod and panko-battered jumbo shrimp with french fries, housemade coleslaw, and cocktail and tartar sauces, is now available on Fridays through April 14. It's $19.90. Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

Catch 35: You don't have to wait until Friday to try these dishes, as Catch 35 will be serving them every day now through Thursday, April 6. Consider the Prince Edward Island mussels, house-smoked shrimp, won ton yellowfin tuna tacos, crab- and shrimp-stuffed salmon, cedar plank salmon and crab-stuffed Maine lobster tail. Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/.

SixtyFour -- Wine Bar and Kitchen: On Fridays now through April 7, SixtyFour will be serving a new international seafood special. Other seafood dishes include pesto seared shrimp, grilled salmon and mahi mahi Florentine. SixtyFour is at 123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/.

International Women's Day lunch

The Graceful Ordinary is celebrating women with its second annual International Women's Day luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, with all proceeds going to CASA Kane County. The $75 per person ticket includes a glass of sparkling wine or craft cocktail and a three-course meal of ember roasted beet salad, roasted Amish chicken with dumplings, collard greens and peanut relish and dulce de leche panna cotta. Guest speakers include St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek; Trisha Payton, co-founder and executive director of the Jarrett Payton Foundation; and Ann Marie Fauske from CASA Kane County. Buy tickets at resy.com/.

The Graceful Ordinary is at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/.

• Those in the Evanston area have probably already taken note of renowned chef Michael Lachowicz's and his George Trois Group's latest concept that recently opened in the downtown area. FONDA Cantina focuses on regional Mexican cuisine as devised by Miguel Escobar (Consulting Chef Partner), Sergio Angel (Consulting Partner) and former Aboyer Sous Chef Carlos Cahue, who is in charge of the new kitchen. The menu features sope manteca (fried tortilla made with pork renderings, pintos machacado, lechuga gema, sour cream and queso fresco), pollo con mole rojo (roasted leg and thigh of chicken, red mole, red rice and warm corn tortillas), albondigas al chipotle (beef meatballs simmered in chipotle caldillo and warm corn tortillas), chile relleno (queso oaxaca-filled chile capeado, tomato marjoram sauce, pintos martajados and warm corn tortillas) and tacos (al pastor, carne asada, shrimp and chicaron) served late-night at the FONDA Cantina streetside window. Drinks include margaritas, palomas, cocktails, zero-proof libations, wine, Mexican beers and more. Hours are 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed on Monday and Tuesday. The Cantina opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. FONDA Cantina is at 1735 Benson Ave., Evanston, (224) 714-2866, eatatfonda.com/.

• Kura Revolving Sushi Bar recently opened its second Illinois location, this time in Oak Brook. If you haven't been to Kura's location in Schaumburg, then you're in for an experience. Here's how it works: There's a revolving sushi bar that circulates throughout the restaurant from which diners can choose sushi plates. Or, using a touch panel tablet at each table, diners can order from a variety of nigiri, rolls, noodle dishes and desserts that will then be made in the kitchen and delivered on the top layer express belt to your table. Plus, Kur-B the KuraBot will deliver drinks tableside. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is at 1755 22nd St., Unit C, Oak Brook, (630) 635-0003, kurasushi.com/.

• Known for its contemporary comfort foods and rustic Jackson Hole-inspired spaces, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar recently opened its third location in Illinois in Oak Brook. Sporting an extensive menu, from starters and small plates (bacon candy, crispy deviled eggs) to Roadtrip Bowls (Korean rib-eye bibimbap, chili crunch ahi tuna), salads (Thai chicken, southern fried chicken salad), sandwiches (pot roast beef dip), burgers (bison, black and blue), noodles (spaghetti squash and beetballs), entrees (campfire pot roast, barbecue bison meatloaf, sticky ribs and umami fries), desserts (apple-huckleberry open face pie, butter cake) and more, there's a lot to consider. There's also a long list of libations featuring draft beer, mules, mojitos, sangria, margaritas, wine and craft cocktails. Plus, weekend brunch, which includes dishes such as Bananas Foster French Toast, country chicken and biscuit, country quiche, and DIY mimosas and peach bellinis, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is at 1775 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 526-4308, lazydogrestaurants.com/.

Michael Jordan's Steak House is celebrating the Year of '23 with an $89 per person, four-course dinner featuring a choice of starter (chopped salad, Caesar salad or butternut squash bisque), intermezzo (citrus sorbet with cincoro blanco splash), choice of entree (Killer B filet with blue-cheese crust, maple-glazed bacon, bacon cheddar mashed potatoes and blue cheese fondue; New York strip with smoked sea salt roasted fingerling potatoes, crispy sweet onions and 23 steak sauce; or shrimp and scallops with lobster sauce and grilled asparagus) and a choice of dessert (German chocolate cake, Key lime pie or peanut butter pie). Reservations are required.

Michael Jordan's Steak House is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932 or michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/.

