Lake Zurich community comes together for icy dip to help neighbors fighting cancer

A brave soul takes the Purple Plunge in 2017 at Breezewald Park in Lake Zurich. The community comes together for the event to raise funds to help neighbors fighting cancer. courtesy of Golden Photography and Karie Angell Luc

When a neighbor receives a cancer diagnosis, you may make a casserole or two, run errands for them or offer to drive them to appointments.

Or you may choose to take a chilly dip in an icy lake. At least that is what Lake Zurich residents do.

The Purple Plunge started in 2014 as a way to fundraise for the American Cancer Society. Since then, it has become a more localized fundraiser, with money going to Lake Zurich residents fighting the battle.

The Lake Zurich High School football team braves the cold to take part in the 2022 Purple Plunge at Breezewald Park in Lake Zurich. - courtesy of Golden Photography and Karie Angell Luc

"Our standard slogan is 'Community is Stronger Than Cancer.' We believe that our charity helps people when they may be facing the most difficult challenge of their life," said Andrew Epstein, director of marketing and communication for the Plunge.

"We aim to be a shining light through those dark times, where we can support not only financially, but hopefully as a community to lean on as well."

The charity is entirely volunteer driven, with nine directors, who work year-round to make sure funds find their way into the right hands. Anyone who has a cancer diagnosis can apply for funding from the Purple Plunge. For more information about the group, visit purpleplunge.org.

The 10th annual Purple Plunge will take place Saturday, March 4, at Breezewald Park, 125 N. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich.

Registration and check-in are from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Scoreboard Bar & Grill, 84 N. Old Rand Road, directly across from the park. The first plungers will dive in at 11 a.m. at Breezewald Beach. The registration fee is $25 per person. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume to add to the fun.

A post plunge party will be held at Scoreboard.

Epstein discusses the charity and its upcoming plunge.

Q: What is the Purple Plunge? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and its history.

A: It all started with a far-fetched idea that people would love to jump in the ice-cold water of Lake Zurich and raise money to fight cancer.

A group of volunteers and key members of the community worked together to make the 1st Annual Purple Plunge a reality on March 15, 2014. On that day, 50 brave souls took the Plunge into Lake Zurich through more than 2 feet of ice and raised more than $11,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Purple Plunge board members celebrate the event in 2022 in Lake Zurich. They will be holding the next chilly fundraiser March 4 at Breezewald Park. - courtesy of Golden Photography and Karie Angell Luc

Since the success of that first Purple Plunge, the event has grown to more than 400 plungers and raised more than $185,000 last year.

Over the years, we would hear from participants, donors, and sponsors that they love the local feel and involvement from the entire community. Purple Plunge has been about the local community from the beginning.

It was because of the feedback we received and the generosity that was shown toward local cancer survivors that has guided Purple Plunge's decision to keep the fundraising local and give back to those in our community that are fighting cancer.

In 2016, Purple Plunge incorporated and received their 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity status so we can drive our mission home. Every single dollar that is raised is for our applicants, and all of our board members are volunteers.

Purple Plunge is proud to make a real difference and strives to make each year better. Without the support from family, friends, local businesses, and the entire community, we would not be where we are today. Thank you!

Q: Where do the majority of your proceeds go?

A: All of our proceeds benefit families in our area that have been stricken with cancer. Since we have started, we have helped more than 275 families in our community.

Our proceeds are to help with costs that arise when families are faced with a diagnosis, including grocery costs, gas and parking charges for treatments, help with loss of wages, and other expenses.

We raise money mostly through our big event each year. Plungers have a required $25 fee to plunge. Plungers then try to fundraise through family and friends to get to our prestigious 1K club for all those who raise $1,000 or more.

We have various local sponsors who contribute amounts starting at $250, and our top level sponsorship is $2,500. We also have our silent and live auctions, which bring in a considerable amount as well. We also sell Purple Plunge merchandise through our online store.

Participants in the annual Purple Plunge raise money to help neighbors fighting cancer. The 10th annual event will be held March 4 in Lake Zurich. - courtesy of Golden Photography and Karie Angell Luc

Q: How many people per year do you help?

A: Over the years, our applications for assistance have grown in pace with donations to the Plunge. For 2022, we received and awarded 64 families with more than $128,000. To date, we have supported more than 275 families throughout the community.

Q: Tell us about the Purple Plunge coming up March 4. How do people sign up to participate?

A: We are very excited to be hosting our 10th annual Purple Plunge on March 4, with registration starting at 9 a.m. This event takes place at Breezewald Park in Lake Zurich, with an after-party just across the street at Scoreboard Bar & Grill.

This year we will have our largest heated tent ever, complete with live music, raffles, silent auctions and our famous live auction. We will have items to bid on, including golf outings, Weber grills, sporting events, and other family-friendly experiences.

We plunge in any and all types of weather. The very first year we had to cut through 18 inches of ice, and last year was the warmest on record at over 50 degrees.

One of the favorite parts of the Purple Plunge is the costume contests for individuals and teams. The teams get really creative with their ideas. Our local high school teams get involved as well, with the Lake Zurich football team and girls track team putting together some of our largest teams.

Q: How can readers help if they can't participate in the event?

A: We understand that it takes a unique individual to want to jump into a frozen lake. If plunging isn't your preferred way to support, we would love to have you join us at the after party at Scoreboard. If you'd like to donate to our cause, you can visit www.purpleplunge.org to learn more about our charity.

If you know someone with a business who is looking for a great way to advertise and help out all at the same time, we take on corporate sponsorships as well, from small businesses in our community to national brands!

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: We are hoping this year is our biggest yet! We encourage any and all to join us for the Purple Plunge this year, whether you want to jump into the icy waters of Lake Zurich or would rather join us for the after party.

If anyone is in need of assistance while fighting against cancer, please don't hesitate to apply for assistance at www.purpleplunge.org. Remember, community is stronger than cancer!

10th annual Purple Plunge

What: The Purple Plunge raises money for Lake Zurich residents fighting cancer.

When: Registration and check-in start at 9 a.m.; first wave of plungers starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Breezewald Beach, 125 N. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich

Cost: $25 per participant

Details: purpleplunge.org