Good News Sunday: St. Charles group grants wishes of veterans, first responders to attend sporting events

Special Forces veteran Anthony Netto of San Diego greets South Elgin police officers while arriving for a Warrior Wishes fundraiser at Royal Hawk Country Club in St. Charles. The event benefits Operation Warrior Wishes, a nonprofit that brings veterans to sporting events. Mary Beth Nolan photo

What began as a father-son challenge to see a game in each NFL stadium during one season is now in its 10th year of helping fulfill the wishes of members of the military, as well as first responders, to attend sporting events nationwide.

The nonprofit organization Operation Warrior Wishes, headed by St. Charles resident Craig Steichen and his son, Matt, was expected to host about 150 heroes at Super Bowl events this week.

As Craig Steichen related, the group started as a dream to be the first father and son to attend an NFL game at all 32 league stadiums in one season. At the same time, they also wanted to give back and came up with the idea to invite wounded warriors as their guests to each game to thank the soldiers for the service and sacrifices they had made.

Their efforts were put in the spotlight when former Bears coach Mike Ditka mentioned them on ESPN Monday Night Football and offered to pay for their expenses.

"We politely declined because we were not a charity and there was no reason why he should pay us back," Craig Steichen said.

They later changed their minds and accepted his donation so they could create the nonprofit organization Operation Warrior Wishes in 2013. The group has gone beyond their expectations.

"We'll hit our 10,000th wish sometime this summer," Craig Steichen said.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Nick Kostopoulos named his business, Tom's Market in Warrenville, after his father. He also has a son named Tom.

Squeezed between corporate grocery chains and discount retailers, Tom's Market in Warrenville stands as a beacon of determination.

As the number of mom-and-pop grocery stores dwindles throughout the country, it's the brave few who enter and stay in a market that grows tougher every day. At Tom's Market, co-owners Nick Kostopoulos and Rob Perri lean on a loyal customer base and a fierce sense of independence to keep the doors open.

"Surviving is winning," Kostopoulos said. "We're keeping our dukes up against the big guys. We're dealing with inflation and costs through the roof. There's supply issues. It's been one madness after another, especially for the last year."

While not the size of a Mariano's or Walmart, Tom's Market is still a handful at 40,000 square feet. Kostopoulos and Perri took over the grocery store in 2019, keeping the Family Foods name while they invested in site improvements. In December 2020, they unveiled the Tom's Market changeover, naming the store after Kostopoulos' supportive father.

Since then, it's blossomed into a true family business. Perri's son runs the deli department while Kostopoulos' four young children pitch in by working the cash register and bagging groceries.

Peter Eta, a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School, and Charitee Bouchee-Cocroft, a junior at East Aurora High School, were recently crowned the inaugural Mr. and Miss Black Aurora. - Courtesy of City of Aurora

Eight Black teens from Aurora made history last weekend as contestants in the city's inaugural Mr. and Miss Black Aurora Pageant.

Peter Eta, a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School, and Charitee Bouchee-Cocroft, a junior at East Aurora High School, were crowned Mr. and Miss Black Aurora.

Eta is a poet and president of the National Society of Black Engineers Junior local chapter. Bouchee-Cocroft plays the saxophone in the high school band and is a member of the National Honor Society. Both are mentors committed to being positive role models for their peers and the next generation of young leaders.

The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board at the Copley Theatre. The pageant aims to provide a platform for Black students to express their talents, culture and heritage.

Students represented several of Aurora's high schools while competing in three categories -- talent, fashion and public speaking -- after a choreographed opening dance routine by all the contestants.

The top scorers took home the crowns and a cash prize, and they will represent Aurora's Black community as Mr. and Miss Black Aurora for the year, including by raising the Juneteenth flag at a city ceremony June 19.

Rich Rosen, left, receives the 2023 George Hieber Citizenship Award from Wheeling Village President Pat Horcher. - Courtesy of Wheeling

A longtime community volunteer is the latest recipient of Wheeling's George Hieber Citizenship Award.

Honoree Rich Rosen, whose public service resume includes time on the Wheeling Park District board and the Wheeling Township Elementary School District 21 board, was lauded at Monday's village board meeting.

"You really are an example of outstanding citizenship in our town," Village President Pat Horcher told Rosen after a proclamation detailing his activities was read aloud.

In addition to his past elected service, Rosen is president of the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council. He served as president of the Wheeling Rotary Club, too, and now is that group's literacy chair.

Rosen also is a member of Wheeling Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization providing food, clothing, and other goods to local residents in need; the Wheeling Township Senior Advisory & Action Committee; the Indian Trails Public Library Foundation board; and the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce board.

