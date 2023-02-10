Mount Prospect honors Shining Stars at Celestial Celebration

Mount Prospect may be known for physical landmarks such as Randhurst Village. But its identity is wrapped up in its people.

As Mayor Paul Hoefert reminded guests at the village's 30th annual Celestial Celebration, held Saturday at Cotillion Banquets in Palatine, "Our soul is the people. And it has always been the people of our town."

A dozen of those people were celebrated as the village's 2022 Shining Stars, including the mayor's wife, Linda Hoefert.

"I must say this is the first time," the mayor quipped, "that I personally have been in love with one of our honorees."

It had been two years since the village was able to hold an in-person celebration, so not only were the 2022 winners honored, but so were the 2021 Shining Stars.

The 2021 recipients were:

• Zeno Lenczuk, Best Neighbor Award. Lenczuk helps out neighbors in many ways, from fixing lawn equipment and home appliances to making trips to O'Hare International Airport to pick up and drop off his neighbors.

• Robyn McCluskey, Integrated Youth Award. McCluskey's volunteer efforts on behalf of youth include serving as co-chair for the 2021 Prospect Knight of Champions fundraising event for the Prospect High School marching band.

• Carol Tortorello, Living Legend Award. Tortorello for decades volunteered at the Mount Prospect Blood Drive, the Community Emergency Response Team and Mount Prospect Crime Stoppers.

• Village of Mount Prospect Human Services Department, Open Arms Award. The department overcame the many obstacles arising from COVID-19 by meeting food pantry needs, providing emergency financial assistance, and helping seniors and vulnerable residents secure COVID-19 vaccines.

• Kelly Robinson, Rising Star Award. The Prospect High School student raised $50,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through Prospect's Students of the Year program.

• Chuck Ohrn, Star Spangled Banner Award. Ohrn has served as quartermaster of Mount Prospect VFW Post 137 for more than two decades.

• John Junius, Jr., There Ought to Be More People Like This Award. An electrician and licensed water operator with the Mount Prospect Public Works Department, Junius served in the Air National Guard for 23 years and is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

• Former Mount Prospect police Chief John Koziol, Unsung Hero Award. Koziol retired at the end of 2022 after a 36-year law enforcement career that included four years as Mount Prospect's police chief and 12 years as Palatine's police chief.

The 2022 recipients were:

• Ginny and the late Ray Wilke, Best Neighbor Award. The couple were married for 70 years and revered by their Russel Street neighbors, with whom they shared the rich history of the neighborhood and helped out with landscaping tips for new arrivals.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert and his wife, Linda Hoefert, share a kiss Saturday during the 30th annual Celestial Celebration. Linda Hoefert was among the evening's honorees, receiving the 2022 Living Legend Award

• Linda Hoefert, Living Legend Award. Hoefert is a founding member of the village's Special Events Commission, served on the Centennial Committee and as treasurer of the Mount Prospect chapter of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert with Cameron Smith, who received the 2022 There Ought to Be More Like This Award during the 30th annual Celestial Celebration.

• Cameron Smith, There Ought to Be More Like This Award. Smith is committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 151 and a special-education teacher. He has volunteered his free time mentoring scores of Scouts and planning activities, many of which emphasize the importance of giving back to the community.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert with Ron Willer, who was given the 2022 Star Spangled Banner Award on Saturday during the 30th annual Celestial Celebration

• Ron Willer, Star Spangled Banner Award. Willer served as a night vision specialist stationed just outside of Saigon during the Vietnam War. He saw combat during the Tet Offensive and earned the Presidential Unit Citation. He is now chaplain of VFW Post 1337.