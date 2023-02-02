Woodstock Willie says bundle up, six more weeks of winter is on its way

A woman photographs Woodstock Willie as he makes his prognostication of six more weeks of winter during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Groundhog Days Committee Chairman Rick Bellairs speaks to the crowd Thursday during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Polka music is played by Dana Legg, Jim Merola, and Mike Knauf from Die Musik Meisters to entertain the crowd Thursday during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Woodstock Willie dances with the polka music played by Die Musik Meisters as they entertain the crowd Thursday during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Willie spotted his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie as he check for his shadow Thursday morning during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Willie did, in fact, spot his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter lies ahead. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Groans of disappointment from the gathered crowd filled air Thursday morning as it was announced that Woodstock Willie had spotted his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter lies ahead.

"Woodstock Willie, the seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators, emerged reluctantly but alertly in Woodstock, Illinois, to wish his faithful followers a happy Groundhog Day," Danny Rubin, who wrote the screenplay for the film "Groundhog Day," announced as he took part in the annual ceremony.

"Willie looked skyward to the east, and then behind to the ground, and stated clearly, in 'Groundhogese,' 'I definitely see a shadow.'"

The forecast comes as Woodstock celebrates the 30th anniversary of the hit Bill Murray movie's release. The film was shot in and around Woodstock in 1992, and the city has celebrated the movie's success with an annual festival since 1996.

Woodstock Willie looks out over the crowd Thursday after making his prognostication of six more weeks of winter, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. - Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Hundreds came out Thursday to the snow-covered Woodstock Square made famous by the movie to witness this year's prognostication and take part in the festivities planned for the day. Many in the audience traveled from out of state, with some coming from other countries as well.

"It's a lot warmer than it was last year," Roselle resident Carlene Danca said ahead of Thursday morning's prognostication ceremony. She and her husband, Phil, have been coming out to celebrate Groundhog Day for about a decade.

Woodstock resident Elesha Werhane said the frosty prognostication didn't damper the enthusiasm of the event.

"It's a fun day to come out," she said. "Whether it's six more weeks of winter or an early spring."

McHenry resident John Sode said that though he lived in Woodstock during the filming of the movie, it was only last year that he made his first trip out to celebrate the movie's filming.

"The year the movie was filmed was when we got married," he said. "So there's a lot of memories."

Danny Rubin, the screenwriter of the "Groundhog Day" movie, announces Woodstock Willie's findings during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Willie is being held by handler Mark Szafran. - Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

The ceremony Thursday morning included brief speeches from Rubin, Woodstock Groundhog Days Chairman Rick Bellairs and Mayor Mike Turner.

"Stay here for the day, the weekend and come visit us in the summer when it's a little warmer," Turner said. "We're so happy that you're here."

This year's festival, which started Wednesday and will run through Sunday, is expected to look similar to previous years, organizers have said. Some of those events include re-enactments of scenes from the movie and visits to filming locations

After the prognostication Thursday morning, people gathered on the patio of Public House at the Old Courthouse and Sheriff's House to drink to world peace, as Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell do in the movie.

Woodstock resident Amanda Weller was among those taking a shot. Having lived in Woodstock for roughly 40 years, the movie was made just after she graduated high school.

"I saw Bill Murray and met him at El Niagara, the restaurant," she said.

The crowd sings along with Die Musik Meisters Thursday during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Woodstock Willie spotted his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. - Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Throughout the weekend, visitors will be able to see multiple showings of the movie, and tour the historic square. For a full list of events and activities, visit woodstockgroundhog.org.

Woodstock Willie wasn't the only furry creature Thursday predicting more chilly weather ahead. Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, where the movie "Groundhog Day" takes place, also predicted six more weeks of winter.