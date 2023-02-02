Schaumburg Golf Club ranked among the top 50 of U.S. golf courses

Schaumburg Golf Club, owned and operated by the Schaumburg Park District, has been ranked among the top 50 courses in the U.S. by Golf Pass. Courtesy of Schaumburg Golf Club

There are a lot of golf courses in these United States, and Schaumburg-area golfers should be proud to have access to one of the very best.

Schaumburg Golf Club, 401 N. Roselle Road, has been ranked the 47th best golf course in the country by GolfPass, based on more than 315,000 user-submitted reviews.

How about some perspective on that?

Last summer, golfspan.com ballparked the number of courses in the U.S. at about 15,500. And it estimated that those represent about 43% of the golf courses worldwide.

Owned and operated by the Schaumburg Park District, Schaumburg Golf Club is a recently renovated 27-hole championship designed course.

Tony LaFrenere

In more good news for the golf club, Schaumburg Park District Executive Director Tony LaFrenere has been named 2022's Illinois PGA Golf Executive of the Year.

The recognition is bestowed on a PGA golf professional who has performed outstanding services for his or her operation. Candidates must possess outstanding qualities of leadership, vision, courage, strong moral character, and a substantial record of service to the association and the game of golf.

"As a lifelong resident of Schaumburg, it is a privilege for me to give back to my community by serving in my current role," LaFrenere said.

"Golf has always been a passion of mine, so being recognized by the Illinois PGA with this distinction is truly an honor. My goal is to not only inspire future PGA professionals, but also to promote the growth and development of the game at Schaumburg Golf Club."

Featuring the Tournament Nine, the Players Nine, and Baer Nine, the Schaumburg course offers players a chance to experience a different round every time.

"We are incredibly honored to have ranked in the GolfPass Top 50 list," Director of Golf Operations Jon Parsons said in a statement. "Throughout our operation, from our course conditions to customer service, indoor simulators and golf shop, our staff are committed to providing a top-notch experience for every golfer that comes through our doors. I believe this recognition is a testament to that hard work."

Schaumburg Golf Club simulators are currently available throughout the week. Reservations are available by visiting schaumburggolf.com or calling (847) 885-9000.