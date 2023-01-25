Bring your appetite as suburban Restaurant Weeks continue

Altiro Latin Fusion locations in Geneva and Wheaton are offering specials for Geneva Restaurant Week and Wheaton Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Altiro Latin Fusion

While Chicago Restaurant Week has garnered a lot of attention over the past week -- it continues through Sunday, Feb. 5 -- other suburbs are tempting taste buds with their own dining weeks. Here's a look at what we found:

Geneva Restaurant Week

Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this year's theme is Dine on the $9s for the more than 20 Geneva restaurants taking part now through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Diners can find deals at 318 Coffeehouse, Atwater's in the Herrington, Altiro Latin Fusion, Aurelio's Pizza, Barrel & Rye, Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H. Geneva), The Burger Local, Chi-cuterie, Copper Fox, Cotto A Legna, Craft Urban, Cravings, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, FoxFire, Gia Mia, The Little Traveler Atrium Café, Livia Italian Eatery, Nobel House, Preservation, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Rookies, Stockholm's and The Walrus Room.

Find details at genevachamber.com/restaurant-week-participants.

Naperville Restaurant Week

Featuring special discounts and prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at 41 restaurants, Naperville Restaurant Week runs now through Sunday, Feb. 5.

From upscale establishments to ice cream shops, eateries taking part include Ben & Jerry's, Bev's, Bistro du Bouchard, Catch 35, Chez François Poutinerie, Cinnaholic, CityGate Grille, Colonial Cafe, Crosstown Pub and Grill, Cuisine of India, Culver's, Empire Burger Bar, Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar, Firecakes, Gia Mia, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Jojo's ShakeBar, Katrina Latin Bites and Bar, La Sorella Di Francesca, Macarena Tapas, Meson Sabika, Morton's Steakhouse, Paris Bistro, Pizza Twist, Q-BBQ, Quiubo, Rosie's Home Cookin', Sanguche Peruvian Flavors, Santo Cielo, Seoul Taco, Shinto Sushi, SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, Smoothie King, Sparrow Coffee Roastery, Tap In Pub, Taps N Tenders, Tapville Social, Up North Ale House, Vai's Italian Inspired Kitchen and Bar, Vasili's Mediterranean, WhirlyBall, Yogurt Beach.

For details and menus, see dinenaperville.com/naperville-restaurant-week.

Wheaton Restaurant Week

Eat your way through Wheaton during Restaurant Week, which runs now through Sunday, Jan. 29, when eateries are offering discounts, special menus and more.

Participating restaurants include 302 Wheaton, Adelle's Fine American Fare, Altiro Latin Fusion, BABAM (Back Alley Boba & Market), Billy Bricks Wood Fired Pizza, Egg Harbor, Egg'lectic Café, Extract Juicery, Gia Mia, Hale Street Cantina, Ivy Restaurant, Kilwins Wheaton, Kimmer's Ice Cream, My Half of the Sky, Shane's Deli, Suzette's Crêperie, Tasting deVine, The Burger Social, The Protein Spot and Yia Mas -- A Taste of Greece.

See downtownwheaton.com/restaurantweek for details.