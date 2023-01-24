Things to do Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Groundhog Day and Lunar New Year events and more

See Woodstock Willie make his prediction at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Woodstock Square. The village of Woodstock offers several Groundhog Day activities Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1-2. Courtesy of Gregory Shaver, Shaw Media

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

This week

Cool Cluster Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 25-29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by the Chain O' Lakes Kennel Club. Includes American Kennel Club judging panels, grooming and a 4-6 month puppy competition. For daily event schedule and entry guidelines, see cool-cluster.com.

The Cool Cluster Dog Show runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. - Daily Herald File Photo

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 5 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge, augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

Winter Bryn Marwkets: 3-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 12 at the Bryn Mawr Historic District, 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Features local vendors, makers and artists, plus kids' activities, hands-on demonstrations and more. Free admission. edgewater.org/events/winterbrynmawrkets.

36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pegasus Theatre at Chicago Dramatists, 773 N. Aberdeen, Chicago. The 36th Young Playwrights Festival features three one-act plays by Chicago teens exploring the impact of isolation, technology and the future. Adults: $30, seniors: $25, students: $15. pegasustheatrechicago.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. The interactive show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Guests can warm up around multiple fire pits while sipping on brews at Buffalo Creek Brewing's Alpine Biergarten during Alpine Fest Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Alpine Fest at Buffalo Creek Brewing: 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Freshly brewed beer, outdoor winter games, live music, fire pits, food trucks and more. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Friday Night Lights, Family Fun Night: 3 p.m. to close Friday, Jan. 27, at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot, Wisconsin. Includes $5 ski rentals, music, firepit, s'mores, Touch-A-Truck, group ski lessons, beer tub and more. wilmotmountain.com.

Playwrights & Poets Fest: 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. See new short, one-act plays written by area authors and new original poetry. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with concessions and drinks available for purchase. $5; tickets can be purchased online. (815) 724-3761, bipark@joliet.gov, bicentennialpark.org.

The Yin He Dance Company will perform a Lunar New Year Dance Show at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at North Riverside Park Mall in North Riverside. - Courtesy of Philamonjaro

Lunar New Year Dance Show: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 W. Cermak Road, North Riverside. The Yin He Dance Company welcomes the Year of the Rabbit during a live dance performance featuring a special Lion Dance. Free. northriversideparkmall.com/lunar-new-year-dance.

Norge Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at Norge Ski Club, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. Ski jumping competition featuring the best jumpers from across the U.S. Saturday features the juniors, followed by intermediate ski jumpers on the 40 meter jump, then Olympic hopefuls from the 70 meter jump. Sunday features Big Hill Thrill action on the 70 meter jump. $20, free for kids 12 and younger. norgeskiclub.org.

Global Connections, Lunar New Year: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Local performances, artists, dance, traditional and contemporary music, food vendors and more. Featured performances by Flying Fairies, Yin He Dance, Tuvergen Band, PACF Performing Arts, Sama Sama, Thai Cultural Fine Arts, Korean Performing Arts Institute and more. Additional K Pop performances by Chemical X, Prism Kru, Helixx Crew and more.navypier.org.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: 12:30 and 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more compete in monster truck competitions and battles. Also features a dance party, laser light shows, Hot Wheels toy giveaways, and an appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Liv, Freestyle Motocross. Tickets start at $33 for adults and $13 for kids. nowarena.com.

Frosty Fest: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia. Hike on one of the self-guided trails or the storybook trail. Finish with a cup of hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows while warming up by the fire. $5 per adult, $10 per child. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/frosty-fest.

Monday, Jan. 30

In the Belly of the Beast, King in Chicago: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Plainfield Public Library District, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Author, musician and storyteller Clarence Goodman guides guests through a study of Martin Luther King Jr.'s work in Chicago from 1956 until his life's end. Register online. papl.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Meet The Author, Dawn Turner: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. Dawn Turner discusses her memoir "Three Girls From Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood." Free. hplibrary.org.

Lunar New Year Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Robert Crown Branch Library, 1801 Main St., Evanston. Take part in a Lunar New Year's-themed scavenger at the library. epl.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Welcoming of the Groundhog and Groundhog Trivia: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Welcome Woodstock Willie, the resident groundhog, as he makes an appearance in front of the Woodstock Opera House to begin the Groundhog Days celebration. Then, join other movie fans for a trivia contest with prizes inside the Opera House. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day Prognostication: 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Woodstock Square, Dean and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Celebrate Groundhog Day and see Woodstock Willie make his prediction. Die Musikmeisters Band will perform at 6:45 a.m. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Groundhog Day Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Following the prognostication, there will be a buffet breakfast and entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as seating is limited. $20. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Walking Tour of Groundhog Day Filming Sites: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Gather in front of the Opera House for behind-the-scenes stories of the filming of the movie "Groundhog Day" on and around the Square. The tour ends at the Cherry Street Inn, where Bill Murray woke up every morning. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Meet Groundhog Days' Danny Rubin: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Special guest Danny Rubin, who created the original script for the movie, will discuss his insights about the creation of both the script and the movie. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Exhibit Opening: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. The Illinois Holocaust Museum opens the special exhibition "The Negro Motorist Green Book," with a panel discussing the significance of The Green Book, the history of Black travel and sundown towns and related topics. Free; reservations are required. ihm.ec/greenbookopening.

History Happy Hour: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Oswego Brewing Company, 61 Main St., Oswego. Learn about the "Who's Who" of Oswego, featuring stories about some of the most famous people to come from Oswego. Admission comes with one beer ticket. Ages 21 and older. $15 for residents, $20 for nonresidents. Register in advance. oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Arlington Heights Mayor's Prayer Breakfast: 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 75 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights. Features a breakfast buffet, scripture readings, music, a keynote address by Rotary International District Governor Bill Kmiecik and more. $25 per person. Buy tickets at arlingtonhcc.com.