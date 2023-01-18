Northbrook native JORDY earns a GLAAD nomination

Rising pop singer JORDY of Northbrook got tapped with a GLAAD Media Award nomination Wednesday. Courtesy of Dante Velasquez

Northbrook native JORDY, who said last summer's slot playing Lollapalooza was "a childhood dream come true," is experiencing yet another first in his rising musical career: His first GLAAD Media Award nomination.

The singer, who candidly explores his sexuality through his catchy, candy-coated pop songs, earned a nod in the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category.

GLAAD announced the nominations Wednesday for the 34th annual award ceremony honoring media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ issues.

JORDY, a graduate of Glenbrook North High School, first broke onto the national stage in early 2021 when his song "Long Distance" went viral on TikTok. Since then, he's released his full-length debut album "Mind Games," along with a string of singles and videos.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles Thursday, March 30, and in New York City Saturday, May 13.