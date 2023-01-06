Sound check: Weekend Run Club, Local Motive, Mr. Blotto and more

The Weekend Run Club plays an indie-rock headlining set at Schubas Friday, Jan. 6. Courtesy of The Weekend Run Club

Weekend Run Club's headlining weekend

Suburban-born indie rock band The Weekend Run Club hits Chicago this weekend as they play a headlining show at Schubas Friday. The bouncy, driving sound that is a hallmark of the band will be the perfect capper for the concert, which also features bubbly pop from indie-femme four-piece Pinksqueeze and jangly, self-reflective indie-pop from CalicoLoco.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15; lh-st.com.

Mr. Blotto plays the Procrastinator's Ball at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Jan. 6. - Courtesy of Mr. Blotto

Mr. Blotto's blend of rock, folk and country styles is a treat that'll have audiences on their feet dancing. Catch The Procrastinator's Ball at the Arcada Theatre this weekend for a late New Year's celebration and a songfest with Chicago's premier jam band.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $19-$29; arcadalive.com.

Trash release

They're loud. They're chaotic. And they're really good! Garage punk trio Trash Fiasco wraps up its trilogy of new singles this weekend with a special release show at Reggies Saturday. The packed lineup also includes Lollygagger, Torch the Hive and Bin Chicken, so don't plan on standing still for this 21+ show.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10; reggieslive.com.

Local Motive hometown show

Former Arlington Heights musician Mike Vinopal returns to his old stomping grounds as his band Local Motive -- Vinopal, Alex Subak, Mike Palma, Matthew Sypherd, Alex Willhite, Paul Aplington and Todd Gutner -- plays a midweek show at Hey Nonny's listening room Wednesday. The special hometown show, coinciding with the very recent release of the band's sophomore album "Slice of Life," will also feature a special solo set by Vinopal himself.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30; heynonny.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.