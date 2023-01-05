Neighbors in the news: Saint Viator welcomes Raegan Woolwine as new girls lacrosse coach

• Raegan Woolwine has joined the athletic department at Saint Viator High School as head coach for the girls lacrosse team.

Woolwine comes to the Lions from Benet Academy, where she has served as JV coach for the past several years.

A decorated player herself, Woolwine is a graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School, where she was the first 100 goal scorer in the girls program, earning All-State honors in 2017 and 2018. She was a four-time team MVP and served as team captain her final three years at Waubonsie. Her success as a Brine All American, along with playing on the True Lacrosse state and national teams, led to a scholarship at Division 1 St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, where she was an Academic All-American.

"We are thrilled to have someone with the playing career that Raegan established," said Jason Kuffel, Saint Viator High School athletic director. "She will be an inspiration to our young women."

Woolwine's JV teams went a combined 25-3 over the last two seasons at Benet, and she has had great success coaching U13 and U15 teams with 1223 Lacrosse in Naperville. She currently coaches the 2029 and 2030 premiere teams for Lakeshore Lacrosse.

The season for the Lions will begin with a home match March 16 against DePaul Prep, followed by spring break training in Naples, Florida.

Matt Lougee, president, capital markets, Pine Tree. - Courtesy of Pine Tree

• Northbrook-based Pine Tree welcomed Matt Lougee as president, capital markets. Lougee will focus primarily on capital formation and investor relations for the national retail real estate company.

Prior to joining Pine Tree, Lougee served as the division financial officer, retail, for the Irvine Company; executive vice president of finance for shopping center owner Westwood Financial; and senior vice president of finance at DDR Corp. His oversight has primarily included investor relations, equity and debt capital raising, portfolio management and corporate strategy.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Matt to the Pine Tree team," said Peter Borzak, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pine Tree. "He's an incredibly well-respected leader in the industry with a wealth of experience in retail real estate capital markets."

Lougee is an alumnus of Colgate University and is an active member of International Council of Shopping Centers.

Dr. Arshiya Khalid - Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

• Northwest Community Healthcare has announced the addition of Dr. Arshiya Khalid to its Medical Group. Dr. Khalid is already seeing patients at 519 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.

Dr. Khalid graduated from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University. She is board certified in family medicine.

Dr. Khalid is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Along with English, she is fluent in Hindi, Urdu and Spanish.

Small Business Administration's T.H.R.I.V.E. Milwaukee graduates and staff, pictured from left are, front row: Tyshun Wardlaw, Faviola Munoz, Polly Sackett and Tristah Romero-Kelly; middle row: SBA Lead Business Opportunity Specialist and T.H.R.I.V.E. program coordinator Shane Mahaffy, Kae Reithel, Renata Bitoy-Bunger, Morgan Phelps, Katie Oilschlager and Vanessa Costanzo; back row: Adam Fritsch, Basil Bearer, Courtney Skinkis, Ilke Panzer, Jane Knoblock, Gerardo Chapa, Richard Muma and Eric Ness, SBA's Wisconsin district director. - Courtesy of U.S. Small Business Administration

• Tristah Romero-Kelly of Medical Aesthetics in Gurnee was one of 17 entrepreneurs who graduated from T.H.R.I.V.E., the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) intensive growth program for small business owners.

T.H.R.I.V.E., which stands for Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture and Elevate, is a six-month executive development program for CEOs of existing companies who are preparing for their next phase of growth.

The program allows participants to work with community and statewide experts in core business topics. Cohort members hail from locations throughout Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois and met virtually and in person to boost their expertise and develop their three-year growth plans. After six months of working together and gaining expertise, they presented their plans to SBA's Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness and the director of the Small Business Development Center at UW-Milwaukee, Athena Agoudemos.

"The growth plans these entrepreneurs created throughout this program give them a guide for growing their businesses' revenues, employment and markets," said Ness. "I look forward to seeing what they accomplish as they build on their successes in T.H.R.I.V.E."

