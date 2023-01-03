Skyview: Lights add magical glow to massive outdoor ice rink in Northbrook

There's something magical about skating under the lights on an outdoor ice rink in Northbrook.

When the weather cooperates, there's a massive sheet of outdoor ice for skaters at Tower Park, located between the Northbrook library, village hall and the downtown water tower. A yellow glow emanating from the library's windows adds to the atmosphere.

On a recent evening, there was plenty of room for a group of college-age hockey players having a pickup game, parents skating with their kids, and a few individuals skating around the perimeter.

I wanted to catch an aerial view of the rink near sunset, on an overcast evening that happened to be on the eve of the winter solstice. My timing was such that the rink lights and the library were noticeable and there would be a slight reflection on the ice, but the whole area wouldn't be enveloped in darkness.

This view approximates what one would see from the water tower, which I stayed well clear of during my drone flight.

Alas, the weather didn't cooperate.

First, the temperature dipped to below zero, the wind kicked up to gusts of 50 mph, and a layer of snow was deposited onto the ice. It appeared as if some die-hards tried to shovels a section of snow off the ice, with moderate success.

Then, springlike weather arrived during the first week of January and the whole thing turned into a slushy mess.

Hopefully, the thaw won't last long, and skaters soon will be enjoying the outdoor ice under the lights again.