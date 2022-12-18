Restaurants ready specials for Hanukkah

The Jewish Festival of Lights starts at sundown Sunday, Dec. 18, and runs through Monday, Dec. 26. To celebrate, some suburban and Chicago restaurants are offering dine-in and carryout specials.

Aba

302 N. Green St., Floor 3, Chicago, (773) 645-1400, abarestaurants.com/events/hanukkah-specials/. Throughout Hanukkah, Aba will be serving Parmesan, potato and Brussels sprouts latkes for $12.95. The regular menu also will be available. Reservations are required.

Ema

74 W. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-5586, emachicago.com/events/hanukkah-specials-2/. During Hanukkah, Ema will be cooking up specialties for dine-in, including Parmesan, potato and Brussels sprouts latkes for $12.95 and grilled harissa spiced sea bream with roasted garlic yogurt, pine nuts and herb salad for $28.95. Reservations are required.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. A winter holiday catering menu includes sliced brisket, roasted turkey with gravy, roasted chicken, skewers, roasted seasonal vegetables, homemade caramel flan and more. Order ahead for pickup.

L. Woods will be serving matzo ball soup for dine-in or to-go during Hanukkah. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. This year for Hanukkah, L. Woods will be serving braised brisket with potato pancakes and green beans, matzo ball soup and gooey chocolate cake Sunday, Dec. 18, through Monday, Dec. 26. Make reservations to dine in or order ahead for to-go.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020 Max and Benny's in Northbrook will be offering a variety of kugel cups for Hanukkah.

461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com/. The deli offers a winter holiday menu featuring a la carte items such as potato pancakes with apple sauce, brisket au jus, chopped liver and assorted kugel cups. You can also get cookies decorated to look like a dreidel, menorah or Star of David. If you want a whole meal to serve four or eight, options include a traditional turkey dinner, brisket dinner, family meat platter, family lox platter and more. Hours for the first night of Hanukkah are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020 Max and Benny's will be baking up a variety of cookies for Hanukkah at the Northbrook restaurant.

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Planning to dine out on the first night of Hanukkah? Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Prairie Grass will be serving holiday specials in addition to the regular menu. Reservations are required. If you're planning to dine at home, Prairie Grass offers a $118 dinner package for two that includes a mixed green salad; slow-braised barbecue brisket with smashed roasted cauliflower; potato latkes with sour cream and Chef Sarah's apple butter; and flourless chocolate cake. A variety of sides will be available as well. Order by Thursday, Dec. 15, for pickup between 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Flourless chocolate cake is a sweet ending to Prairie Grass Cafe's Hanukkah to-go dinner. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

1601 Payne St., Evanston, (847) 859-2732, soulandsmoke.com/. Chef D'Andre Carter has crafted an a la carte menu featuring smoked prime brisket (available in 1-pound ($38) and 5-pound ($181) orders), pastrami ($40), a half tray of Scottish salmon (grilled Cajun-spiced salmon with charred lemon or oven-roasted salmon with herbs and lemon for $152), and sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and apple slaw. Order ahead from exploretock.com/soulandsmoke/ for pickup from the Evanston location on Sunday or Monday, Dec. 18-19.

Smoked prime brisket is on the to-go menu for Hanukkah at Soul & Smoke in Evanston. - Courtesy of Soul & Smoke

1954 N. Halsted St., Chicago, (773) 634-4100, summerhouserestaurants.com/events/holiday-specials/. From Thursday to Thursday, Dec. 15-22, Summer House will be offering specialty latkes, including smoked salmon and chive cream ($14.95) with the option to add on Sturgeon caviar ($29.95), classic latkes with housemade applesauce and sour cream ($7.95), and braised leek latkes with red wine shallots and grain mustard ($8.95). The specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.