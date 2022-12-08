Neighbors in the news: Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights welcomes new executive chef

• Hey Nonny, the bistro and music venue in downtown Arlington Heights, welcomed Mauro Berruti as its new executive chef.

Berruti hails from South America, having lived in Argentina and Uruguay, the son of an Italian chef father and an Armenian mother. His culinary approach touches on those South American influences, while keeping a keen eye on fresh, locally-sourced items.

After obtaining a culinary degree from the Illinois Institute of Art, Berruti began his cooking career working under Chef Shawn McClain at Trio restaurant in Evanston. Following that, he served as a sous chef for Chef John Hogan at Chicago French restaurant Savarin. That led to stints at Rosebud Prime, Shaw's Crabhouse and Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

Four years ago, Berruti was selected to be lead server on the team that opened Gibson's Italia in Chicago. For the past two years, he has developed a thriving business that caters private events, which he now folds into his Hey Nonny duties.

"While we have gained a national reputation as a music venue, our presence as an option in the busy downtown dining scene has been quieter," said Hey Nonny co-owner Chip Brooks.

"With Mauro's arrival, I think we will soon have a much more vibrant reputation based on the fun style of seasonal dishes he is introducing."

Pictured, from left, are Mount Prospect Fire Chief John Dolan; Quinn Derfler, St. Emily School kindergartner; and Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefer. - Courtesy of Mike Zarnek

• Quinn Derfler, a kindergartner at St. Emily School in Mount Prospect, won third place in the Mount Prospect Fire Department's Poster Contest.

Quinn was honored, along with the other winners, at a special ceremony, where she met with Mount Prospect Fire Chief John Dolan and Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefer.

Jade Maze has joined the Voice faculty at Adler Arts Center, Libertyville. - Courtesy of Adler Arts Center

• Jade Maze has joined the Voice faculty at the Adler Arts Center in Libertyville.

Maze, who has more than 15 years of teaching experience, holds a Master of Music degree in vocal performance from Northwestern University, Evanston. She is an author, a Ravinia teaching artist and a performer.

"We're so excited to welcome Jade Maze to our voice faculty at Adler," said Ellen Williams, program director at the Adler Arts Center. "She's not only tremendously talented and qualified, but her life experiences and contributions as a singer and educator to the diverse music culture in Chicago and the surrounding areas are extremely special. I can't wait to see what she accomplishes with her future Adler voice students."

Maze will teach students ages 8 and older of all levels.

