Sound check: Blues-rock with The Claudettes, Panic! streams globally

The Claudettes bring bluesy rock to The Venue in Aurora Friday, Dec. 2.

The Claudettes on stage

Part rock, part blues, The Claudettes -- Berit Ulseth, Johnny Iguana, Zach Verdoon and Michael Caskey -- are a sum of many influences. Their recently released "The Claudettes Go Out!" is an exhilarating showcase for their style, challenging musical compositions driven forward by Ulseth's sultry vocals. The foursome heads to Aurora's The Venue Friday paired with openers Daisychain for a special night of blues-powered rock 'n' roll.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20; $5 more at the door the day of the show. themusicvenue.org.

Martyrs' Mild West show

The Mild West continues its growth into a Chicago pop-rock must-see band, with insanely catchy hooks and an energetic stage show headed up by lead vocalist Kylie Bruetman's spirited antics. This weekend, the foursome headlines Martyrs' with a lineup that includes Autumn Kings and Fort Wayne's Middle Names.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15-$20. martyrslive.com.

ALIGN (Schaumburg native James Fisher) debuts his recent electronic release with a headlining show at Lincoln Hall Friday, Dec. 2. - Courtesy of ALIGN

Don't be fooled by Schaumburg native James Fisher's serene beats on his latest releases. The calm energy on the surface of his electronic productions mask an upbeat and emotional hypnotism that had him drawing in audiences on recent touring shows. Catch his alter ego ALIGN as he headlines his biggest Chicago show yet, taking on Lincoln Hall this weekend for his "Endless Summer" album's debut along with musical guests TVVIN, Levity and a DJ set by The Foons.

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15-$20. lh-st.com.

Brendon Urie and Panic! At The Disco streams its previously filmed United Center "Viva Las Vengeance" tour stop globally next week. - Associated Press, 2017

Brendon Urie and the platinum-selling Panic! At The Disco offer fans a virtual treat with the streaming presentation "Everybody Needs A Place To Go: An Evening With Panic! At The Disco." Filmed during the band's recent "Viva Las Vengeance" tour stop at the United Center, the full stage show will feature the emo classics that made PATD international stars along with a playthrough of the band's latest pop-tinged album release. The concert will stream globally starting at 7 p.m. and will be available for replay for 48 hours thereafter.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7; $5 in advance, $10 the day of at moment.co/patd.

