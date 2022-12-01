Dining out: O'Toole's taps 12 Beers of Christmas, Buffalo Creek opens Alpine Biergarten

12 Beers of Christmas

It's that time of year for the 12 Beers of Christmas at Timothy O'Toole's. So, what does that mean? Four new holiday brews will be tapped on Thursdays starting Dec. 1. Beer ambassador Bob McDermott has set the beer-tapping schedule -- Dec. 1 features Delirium Noel, 3 Floyds Alpha Klaus, Brewdog Christmas Vacation and Sierra Nevada Celebration; Dec. 8 includes Half Acre Big Hugs, Shiner Holiday Cheer, Great Lakes Christmas Ale and Dovetail Holiday Bock; and Dec 15 is New Belgium Holiday Ale, Spiteful Jingle Balls, Revolution Fistmas and Bell's Christmas Ale. Participants who get 12 punches on the official punch card will receive a 12 Beers of Christmas T-shirt.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub is at 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; and 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; timothyotooles.com/.

Last weekend, Buffalo Creek Brewing opened its outdoor Alpine Biergarten & Ski Village featuring nine mini ski lodges complete with fire pits, benches, tables, twinkle lighting, sheepskin rugs and more. Eight of the lodges can seat up to 10, with one mega lodge for larger groups. All are first come, first served. On weekends, play outdoor games, listen to live music and order from food trucks. And don't forget to try Buffalo Creek's new Hot Buttered Beer topped with whipped cream and cinnamon for $9.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

When you order The Hampton Social's new $16 Mistletoe Kiss cocktail -- a blend of spiced strawberry avissi prosecco with whipped cream, strawberry candies and a mint leaf -- $1 will be donated to Meals on Wheels. The special lasts through Dec. 31.

The Hampton Social is at 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; thehamptonsocial.com/events/holiday-cocktail.

In time for the holidays, Antico Posto is serving up seasonal specials. New dishes to try now through Dec. 14 include the spinach and artichoke dip ($15.95) and the porcini-crusted chicken risotto ($24.95). Specials available Dec. 15 through Jan. 4 include the Sicilian crabcake ($18.95) and the truffle-crusted beef medallion risotto ($29.95). Savor the new peppermint gelato ($4.95-$7.50) all month.

Antico Posto is at 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/.

New za

Papa Johns Pizza opens its newest location Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1044 Maple Ave., Lisle. During the opening week, customers who stop in can spin the prize wheel to win free pizza, sides and swag. Ordering is available at (630) 395-7210, papajohns.com/ or through the Papa Johns mobile app.

Plan ahead

It's time to make reservations for Niche's special three-course Candle Light Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The $75 meal, with the option of a $30 wine pairing, includes a first course of littleneck clam risotto with crispy shaved Brussels sprouts and champagne-poached pears paired with Brendel, Sparkling Rose, Napa Valley, California 2019. Next up is roasted veal strip loin with honey-poached acorn squash, crispy rutabaga pave and foie gras sauce albufera paired with Saint Cosme, Cotes Du Rhone, France 2021. Cap off the dinner with butterscotch pot de crème paired with Chateau Guiraud, Sauternes, France 2010. Reserve a seat at (630) 262-1000.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, nichegeneva.com/.

• Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.