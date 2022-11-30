Mount Prospect is looking for the town's best holiday decorations

Mount Prospect is again hosting a Holiday House Decoration Contest, and will award prizes in six categories. Residents can nominate their homes or others online on the village's website. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

It's the season once again for Mount Prospect residents to deck their homes with holiday decorations as they vie for village honors in the annual Holiday House Decoration Contest.

The event is hosted each year by the village's Special Events Commission.

The vetting process is a bit different these days. In the past, commission members visited neighborhoods on the lookout for standout homes.

Now, residents can submit a nomination by filling out a form on the village website, www.mountprospect.org/holidaydecorations.

Nominations can be made in one of six categories: Best Decorated Business; Best Decorated Block; Simple But Elegant; Griswold Family House Award; Most Festive; Most Spiritual; and the Grand Prize Winner.

The nomination period opened Nov. 21, and the commission will examine nominated houses Dec. 6-17. Commissioners will pick the winners for all of the categories, except the grand prize.

Six homes will be nominated for the grand prize, and residents will get to vote for their favorite on Facebook between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21. The house with the most likes will be the winner.

"The Special Events Commission is excited to once again have village residents participate by nominating homes and selecting the grand prize winner," said event coordinator Chris Gordon.

Winners will be announced Dec. 23 and receive recognition at the Jan. 10 village board meeting.