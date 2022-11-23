Sound check: JORDY, Louis the Child, Night Spice and more

JORDY's back

With a joyful and uplifting view on life (with just a light touch of self-deprecation), Northbrook native pop singer JORDY has been spinning his relatable pop tunes into some national buzz, even scoring stage time at this summer's Lollapalooza. He returns to visit his Chicago base for a Friday night show, joined by dreamy indie-popsters Capital Soiree. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $22 for general admission; $72 for a VIP package, including a preshow meet-and-greet. bottomlounge.com.

Winnetka duo Louis the Child hosts its two-night Friendsgiving shows at Radius in Chicago Friday and Saturday night. - Courtesy of Colin Miller

Winnetka-bred music producing duo Louis the Child -- Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren -- is throwing a post-Thanksgiving bash this weekend with some special guests. Friendsgiving, a two-nighter at Radius Chicago, features Lupe Fiasco and Levity, with Louis the Child headlining its Euphoria Set Friday. Saturday's "Playground in the Round" set also includes What So Not and Nez on the lineup. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, at Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Road, Chicago. $50 per night, or grab a two-night pass for $80. louisthechild.komi.io.

Two nights of Night Spice

Night Spice takes over the West Loop's Cobra Lounge for its two-night "The Faces of Miami, IL" showcase of brain-popping, hard-rock-infused, electro-synth bangers, supported by a who's who on the up-and-coming scene. Friday night, Night Spice is joined by Tiny Kingdoms, The Neverafter and Glory Days for "The Miami Masquerade"; Saturday night brings the "Synth Goes Emo Beach Party" with Fluorescents, The Burst and Bloom, Long Gone and Good Hangs. Single-night tickets are available, but why not celebrate both shows? 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15 in advance each night; $20 for a two-night pass. cobralounge.com.

Jam time

Dance off those Thanksgiving calories the day after with a night full of catchy tunes and improvised jams at Durty Nellie's as Mungion takes the headlining slot with genre-hopping jam band Alabaster kicking off the party. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15; 21+ show. durtynellies.com.

Singer-songwriter Demi Clara plays the Songwriter Showcase Series at The Venue Thursday, Dec. 1. - Courtesy of Demi Clara

The Venue presents its next Songwriters Showcase Series event, featuring the silky vocals of Plainfield singer-songwriter Demi Clara. Get to know this rising star with a night of expressive songs and heartfelt stories at the Aurora venue. 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. themusicvenue.org.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.