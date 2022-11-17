Widescreen: A free sample of 'Andor,' del Toro Q&A and a new theater opens in Glenview

In "Andor," we learn what Imperial Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) was up to before we saw her coordinating the attack on the Endor base in "Return of the Jedi." Courtesy of Disney+

"Star Wars" fans who don't subscribe to Disney+ will get a chance next week to see the first two episodes of "Andor," the space-bound spycraft drama from "Michael Clayton" director Tony Gilroy.

If "Star Wars" lost you with its never-ending parade of nostalgia and its often-juvenile animated series, "Andor" just might win you back. Set before the events of the original 1977 movie and starring Diego Luna as the title character, "Andor" is perhaps the first franchise entry that is squarely aimed at adults.

Gilroy chronicles the beginning of the rebellion against the Empire not as a stirring adventure, but as an adult political thriller, with an Imperial senator (Genevieve O'Reilly) working to undermine Emperor Palpatine (unseen in this show -- so far) by aiding an uprising led by shopkeeper-turned-revolutionary Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard, who has an incredible monologue in Episode 10).

Luthen recruits Andor, whose ultimate fate you already know if you've seen "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," to help rebels knock over an Imperial outpost full of gold. (Or, you know, the space equivalent.) That multi-episode arc is incredibly exciting, but the one that comes next is even better -- and features do-it-all actor Andy Serkis in a pivotal role.

You can get a two-episode sample of "Andor" at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on ABC. The same program airs the following night on FX, and the night after that on Freeform. The two episodes will also be available on Hulu from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7.

The latest incarnation of "Pinocchio" is a stop-motion animation offering from Guillermo del Toro. - Courtesy of the Music Box Theatre

The Netflix stop-animation film "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" will screen in 35 mm at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, beginning Friday, Nov. 18, giving you a chance to see the "Shape of Water" Oscar-winner's take on the familiar tale in a premier movie palace before it hits the streaming platform on Dec. 9.

The 7 p.m. screening on Tuesday, Nov. 22, brings the added bonus of a virtual Q&A with the director after the film. Tickets cost $11 and are available online at musicboxtheatre.com.

The "Pinocchio" voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard.

Glenview theater debuts

Formerly the ArcLight Cinema, Landmark Theatres' newly renovated Landmark at The Glen, 1850 Tower Drive, Glenview, opens Friday, Nov. 18, with 10 screens, a full bar and new hot food options on the menu. The opening slate of films includes "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "She Said," "The Menu," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Black Adam" and "Ticket to Paradise." Parking is free.

Visit landmarktheatres.com for showtimes and information.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor who highly recommends "The Banshees of Inisherin," in which Barry Keoghan almost steals the movie from Colin Farrell.