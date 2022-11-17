Neighbors in the news: Dr. Amin Kassam tapped to lead Neurological Institute

Dr. Armin Kassam will lead the NorthShore Neurological Institute at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

• NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) welcomed neurosurgeon Dr. Amin Kassam to lead the NorthShore Neurological Institute at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights.

"We are proud to offer a unique and dedicated neurosciences department under Dr. Kassam's leadership that, while serving as a global destination center, will expand our scope of care for our community and the region, offering world-class care in our backyard," said Steve Scogna, CEO and president of Northwest Community Healthcare.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Kassam has led four neurosurgery programs; pioneered and globally taught novel surgical procedures; founded or held leadership roles in several technology startup companies; and has held executive health care administration leadership roles needed to translate these innovations through Integrated Service Line delivery models.

Most recently, Dr. Kassam served as the chief scientific strategist, vice president Neurosciences and chairman of Neurological Surgery for Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Dr. Kassam has published more than 320 peer-reviewed articles, presented more than 250 lectures globally, and served as a distinguished guest for multiple international meetings and societies. He also serves as the chief medical officer for the National Hockey League Alumni Association.

Julie Chapman at her Hamburg Steinway grand piano. - Courtesy of Kendall Lauren Photography

• Palatine resident Julie Chapman has released an album of original piano solos, "Homage to the Northwoods."

Chapman's compositions are considered neoclassical in style and were recorded in her home on a Hamburg Steinway grand piano. The music written for the album was inspired by her interaction, respect and response to nature while at her lake home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Chapman began her piano studies at the age of 4, and completed her advanced classical piano studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. While there, she was taught by piano instructors Ian Hobson and Kenneth Drake and was deeply influenced by the repertoires of Chopin, Ravel and Debussy.

Informed by these masters, she began composing piano solos of her own -- an echo which is heard throughout her current work.

Chapman's "Homage to the Northwoods" album is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon and other major music streaming platforms, and can also be purchased on CD and vinyl.

Robert D. Krebs of Lake Forest was inducted into the National Railroad Hall of Fame. - Courtesy of Austin Ross, National Railroad Hall of Fame

• Robert D. Krebs of Lake Forest was inducted into the National Railroad Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway headquarters in Texas.

Krebs is the former president and CEO of BNSF Railway, former president and CEO of Santa Fe Railway and the former president of the Southern Pacific.

"Krebs oversaw the merger of the Burlington Northern and the Santa Fe railways to create the largest railroad in America at the time," said Hall of Fame Executive Director Julie King. "His work brought about operating efficiencies for commodities and consumer goods to the benefit of all Americans."

The National Railroad Hall of Fame is located in Galesburg. The organization honors the men and women of American railroading. In telling their stories, the Hall of Fame educates the public about the role railroads play in building our nation and shaping its future.

Matthew Glavin has joined the board of Youth Guidance in Chicago. - Courtesy of Cozen O'Connor

• Park Ridge native and Oak Park resident Matthew Glavin, a member of Cozen O'Connor's Public Strategies Group, was named to the board of Youth Guidance, a Chicago-based organization specializing in social-emotional learning, counseling and educational support for students in Chicago-area schools. His three-year term is effective immediately.

"I am so honored to be able to join the board of Youth Guidance. The organization continues to make a dramatic difference in the lives of thousands of youths in Chicago and across the country," said Glavin. "I'm very excited to use my experience as an attorney, in state government and as a government relations professional in helping Youth Guidance continue its important work."

