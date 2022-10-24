Dining out: Meson Sabika hosts fundraiser Tuesday for Hurricane Ian relief

Meson Sabika in Naperville will donate proceeds from sales on Tuesday to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief. Courtesy of Meson Sabika

Dine for a cause

To help the victims of Hurricane Ian, Meson Sabika in Naperville will be donating 100% of sales on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to the American Red Cross to go to relief efforts.

Meson Sabika is at 1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/.

ICYMI

• Last Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings GO opened a new location in Elgin. The new takeout and delivery-focused location, which offers a walk-up counter and limited seating, serves traditional and boneless wings with 26 sauces and dry rubs, tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers and sides. Diners who order ahead can pick up their meal from individual takeout lockers. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Buffalo Wild Wings GO is at 71 Clock Tower Plaza, Elgin, buffalowildwings.com/bww-go.

• The fast-casual Mexican restaurant Bubbakoo's Burritos recently opened its second location (the first was in Arlington Heights) in Illinois last week. With a focus on customized orders, Bubbakoo's offers burritos, nachos, quesadillas, chiwawas, tacos, taco salads and burrito bowls. Plus, there are starters (buffalo cauliflower, wings, empanadas), chips, tater tots, curly fries, desserts and more. Bubbakoo's Burritos is at 95 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, bubbakoos.com/.

Masquerade Wine Dinner

This sounds intriguing: Fleming's in Lincolnshire is hosting a four-course Masquerade Wine Dinner starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. During the $110 per person event, dine on tomato basil soup paired with Decoy by Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc and then fresh fig and goat cheese salad paired with Balade by Belle Glos Pinot Noir. The main course of petite filet mignon and tempura shrimp is paired with two wines: Abstract by Orin Swift Red Blend and Honig Cabernet Sauvignon. End with the butterscotch budino, a cinnamon crumble with chantilly cream and salted caramel paired with coffee or tea. Reservations are required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/wine-dinners/masquerade-wine-dinner/.

Fall flavors

In the spirit of the season, Pinstripes recently added some new seasonal dishes to its menu. Try the classic Caesar ($15), harvest risotto (acorn squash, Brussels sprouts, roasted red peppers, cauliflower, kalamata olives, kale, lemon zest and pumpkin seed pesto for $21), prosciutto fig flatbread ($19), peppercorn-crusted rib-eye served with Brussels sprouts, creamy polenta, calabrese pepper and bordelaise sauce ($32) and, for dessert, the Peanut Butter & Jelly Delight (peanut butter gelato, concord grape sorbet, peanut brittle, fresh grapes and whipped cream for $9).

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

• Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.