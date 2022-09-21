Schaumburg Business Association celebrates first Lemonade Day for kid entrepreneurs

Young people from across the Schaumburg area took part in the inaugural Schaumburg Lemonade Day on July 28, organized by the Schaumburg Business Association. Courtesy of Schaumburg Business Association

The Schaumburg Business Association last week honored some of the top participants in its inaugural Schaumburg Lemonade Day on July 28, which brought the youth entrepreneur program to Illinois for the first time.

Teaming with Schaumburg Park District's summer camps, the event resulted in some true kid creativity that brought 28 lemonade stands to the community that day. Their average revenue was $280, with a few bringing in more than $600.

The kids came up with their own themes and recipes, and some chose to donate their profits afterward.

At the SBA's Good Morning, Schaumburg breakfast event last week, three stands were recognized with awards for entrepreneur of the year, best lemonade stand and best tasting lemonade.

When asked about their favorite part of the day, many of the kids -- like any good entrepreneur -- responded that it was getting a lot of customers.

A mentor from U.S. Waterproofing in Schaumburg expressed amazement at how much the kids put into the program and how much they seemed to get out of it. Among the skills learned were marketing, calculating costs, pricing, operating the business, counting money and customer service.

The company pledged its ongoing commitment to what is hoped to become an annual event for the SBA and its member businesses. Sponsors included Links Technology Solutions and DJ's Auto Body.