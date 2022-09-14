Best bets: The BoDeans, Monster Jam, The Killers, free days at the Field

The BoDeans' concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, kicks off the new season at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

Monster jam

The Monster Jam rolls into Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, this weekend in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Drivers will tear up the dirt in 12,000-pound monster trucks pursuing points for freestyle, racing, skills and doughnut competitions. Pit parties will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, during which fans can see the enormous trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and get autographs. $20-$90. See monsterjam.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Krysten Anderson will be driving the Grave Digger this weekend at Monster Jam at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

The BoDeans bring their roots-rock favorites to help kick off the McAninch Arts Center's 2022-23 season. With more than 35 years of music along with chart-topping hits "Closer to Free," "Fade Away" and others, the Wisconsin natives always bring a fun, high-energy show. All concert ticketholders 21 and older are invited to a preshow whiskey tasting sponsored by DeKalb-based Whiskey Acres at the Belushi Performance Hall on the College of DuPage campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $60-$80. (630) 942-4000 or AtTheMAC.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Going Hoge wild

Country performer and "Hoge Wild" television host (weekly on the Sportsman Channel) Lucas Hoge presents a free show this weekend at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. The singer will be joined by Northwest suburban-native country singer Mackenzie O'Brien and her band. No admission for the show, but registration is required to claim the free tickets at joesliverosemont.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

The Field Museum celebrates Latinx Heritage Month with special programs featuring museum scientists, researchers and staff members, including Lorena Lopez, senior community engagement specialist for the museum's Keller Science Action Center. - Courtesy of The Field Museum

As part of its celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, will host live performances showcasing scientists of Latin descent as well as work scientists and researchers are doing within Latin communities. Other programming includes bilingual story time on Wednesdays and performances by groups like the Ballet Folklorico de Chicago and Comunidad Kichwa Runa. (312) 922-9410 or fieldmuseum.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; free days are Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 and Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Swan song

Music of the Baroque performs George Frideric Handel's final oratorio, "Jephtha," about the biblical character who promises God that if he is successful in battles, he will sacrifice to the Lord the first creature he encounters. Unfortunately, that creature turns out to be his daughter. This weekend's performances under music director Dame Jane Glover mark the first time the ensemble has performed this work in 30 years. $25-$100. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago

50 years of Roxy

Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will hit the stage together for the first time since 2011 as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Roxy Music comes to Chicago on its "50th Anniversary Tour." The tour stop, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, will feature a performance by art-rocker St. Vincent. Tickets start at $85. unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19

Brandon Flowers and The Killers head to Chicago's United Center Wednesday, Sept. 21, on its "Imploding the Mirage Tour." - Associated Press

With two decades worth of anthemic hits and singalong favorites (good luck not singing along when the rest of the crowd starts belting out "I got soul, but I'm not a soldier" during "All These Things That I've Done") and a dynamic stage performance to match, Las Vegas rock band the Killers brings the "Imploding the Mirage Tour" to Chicago, touting its latest studio release. English singer Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, is tagging along for the ride to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $45-$295. unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21