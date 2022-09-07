Best bets: Stevie Nicks, Lyric Opera, Cheap Trick, Eric Clapton & more

Stevie Nicks under the stars

Travel the "Edge of Seventeen" with legendary songwriter Stevie Nicks as the former Fleetwood Mac artist spends two nights at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. General lawn admission starts at $85, with reserved pavilion seating running $190-$280 at ravinia.org. 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 10

Elmhurst Art Museum presents a solo exhibition by Chicago street artist Sentrock (Joseph Perez) titled "Sentrock: The Boy Who Wanted to Fly" Sept. 9 through Jan. 15, 2023. - Courtesy of the artist

Elmhurst Art Museum hosts the first solo, multimedia exhibition of self-taught, Chicago-based street artist Joseph Perez, better known as Sentrock. "Sentrock: The Boy Who Wanted to Fly," on exhibit at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, reflects the artist's childhood dreams, the importance of his Mexican American community and the origin story of the artist's Bird City Saint character, who appears in more than 20 of his large-scale murals in Chicago and elsewhere. The exhibition includes a signature mural, animated video projections, a sculpture, life-size birdhouse installation, paintings and works on paper related to the Bird City Saint character. $12-$15, free for students and kids. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. Opens Friday, Sept. 9. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 15

'Yo Soy Museo'

The National Museum of Mexican Art showcases new works by Chicago native Albert Aguilar, who, in his own words, uses "whatever material is at hand to commemorate his exchanges and interactions." The next exhibit, "Yo Soy Museo," can be seen at 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago. Free admission; donations accepted. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org. Opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 12

Lyric opener

Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 68th season with "Ernani," Guiseppe Verdi's love quadrangle about a nobleman turned outlaw, a ruthless king and an elderly uncle all vying for the hand of a troubled woman, played by soprano Tamara Wilson, who grew up in Naperville. The production, at 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago, marks Enrique Mazzola's second season as music director and the return of director Louisa Miller, who helmed last season's "Tosca." $40-$330. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. Performances run Friday, Sept. 9, through Oct. 1

Standup comedian Tom Dreesen performs "The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh" at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Saturday, Sept. 10. - Courtesy of Tom Dreesen

Comedian Tom Dreesen recalls his 14 years as Frank Sinatra's opening act in his solo show, "The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh." The Harvey native, a veteran of 500 television appearances, headlines the Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Center for the Arts, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $35-$99. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art presents "Erin Washington: I Think We're Alone Now," the first solo exhibition by the multimedia artist who calls Chicago home. - Courtesy of Erin Washington

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, kicks off its 2022-2023 season with a solo exhibition by multimedia artist and School of the Art Institute of Chicago lecturer Erin Washington titled "I Think We're Alone Now." For this examination of perception, vulnerability and permanence, Washington -- a former med student -- incorporates scientific diagrams, art history references, mythological figures and studio debris into paintings and sculpture. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. Opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through Nov. 20

The Printers Row Lit Fest brings all the books you can browse, along with a full lineup of free literary events, for its 37th season Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. - Courtesy of Ken Carl

Sporting a stocked lineup of local and national authors, the Printers Row Lit Fest returns to Chicago's Printers Row -- on Dearborn Street, between Ida B. Wells and Polk Street -- for its 37th edition. Free admission to the fest includes interactive activities, author visits, panel discussions, cooking demos, children's literary events and, of course, many books for sale, including some rarities. Find the full schedule at printersrowlitfest.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11

Cheap Trick returns to the Chicago suburbs this weekend to play the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan Saturday, Sept. 10. - Associated Press

Shine up your old brown shoes and put on a brand new shirt because Cheap Trick is coming back to town. Rockford's legendary band will rock the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, with their classics (and probably embed a few earworms). Tickets range from $45-$125, with a VIP seating/merch package also available at the box office at (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

'Mr. Entertainment'

Don't miss musical superstar Wayne Newton as he celebrates more than 60 years on stage (including his signature song "Danke Schoen") with his tour stop at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tickets for the Sunday show are $49 at desplainestheatre.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Eric Clapton plays Chicago for the first time in 10 years Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, at the United Center. - Associated Press file photo

Blues-rock guitarist and songwriter Eric Clapton comes to Chicago for his first concerts here in 10 years. The United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., hosts the two-night, early-week run with special guest Jimmie Vaughan. $95-$350 per night at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13