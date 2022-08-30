Clown burlesque? Must be time for the Elgin Fringe Festival

The Elgin Fringe Festival opens Friday and runs through Sept. 11 with more than 50 performances scheduled at sites throughout downtown Elgin. COURTESY OF THE ELGIN FRINGE FESTIVAL

Chattahoochee Girls Don't Cry, a comedy dance troupe from Nashville, will be among the performers at the Elgin Fringe Festival, which opens Friday. COURTESY OF THE ELGIN FRINGE FESTIVAL

With a slogan like "Whatever Happens ... Happens," it was only a matter of time before clown burlesque found its way to the Elgin Fringe Festival.

"Reject Sense, Embrace Silly" featuring Sobby the Clown is one of the new performances on tap for the festival's ninth year.

Produced by Side Street Studio Arts, the festival -- which focuses on performing arts but can include almost any art form -- opens Friday.

It kicks off with the opening of Fringe Central, home of the visual art component of the festival, and runs through Sept. 11 with more than 50 eclectic performances at locations throughout downtown Elgin. "One of the things that I think is great about Fringe is that it's an open environment, so yes, there's weird stuff," said Nick Mataragas, festival artistic director. "But even if one show isn't your taste, you'll probably find something that is because there's so much variety. That's the beauty of it -- that chance to find the things that really call out to you."

If clown burlesque sounds like it's not for you (although how could you know unless you've seen it?) then there's plenty more from which to choose, including:

• Dawn Larsen in Granny's FixIt: An Ozarks guide to healing the body and soul.

• Augie Morado with .gif Theater, which celebrates the GIF image format through the art of pantomime.

• The Therapy Players, featuring a group of professional psychotherapists who have performed as a comedy improv troupe since 2013.

• Chattahoochee Girls Don't Cry, a touring comedy dance troupe from Nashville.

Tickets for the shows range from free to $12, with a limited number of festival passes available for $75. Each attendee must purchase a $3 button, which goes to support the production of the festival. All proceeds from ticket and art sales go back to the artists. Tickets and buttons can be purchased at Fringe Central, located in the Gallery of Side Street Studio Arts at 15 Ziegler Ct.

Annual favorite Family Fringe will take place Saturday at the Elgin History Museum and will feature art-making opportunities, live music, a bounce house, face painting, and a drum circle. The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit elginfringefestival.com.