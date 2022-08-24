Dining events: From Shaw's Lobster Festival to Harbor Kitchen's Luau Days

Lobster Festival

Calling all lobster lovers: It's Lobster Festival time now through Monday, Sept. 5, at Shaw's Crab House in Schaumburg and Chicago. What does that mean for you? Specialty dishes, of course, including lobster maki roll ($17), lobster bisque ($11/$14), lobster Louie ($27), Shaw's Signature Chopped Seafood Salad with Maine lobster, king crab and jumbo shrimp ($36), lobster BLT ($29), seafood linguine ($36), New England lobster roll ($36), grilled Maine lobster tails ($60), lobster boil (1.5-pound whole lobster, corn on the cob, red potatoes, coleslaw and drawn butter for $63), blue crab stuffed lobster ($65), broiled Maine lobster tail ($75), and lobster macaroni and cheese ($22). Plus, select bottles of American Chardonnay are 20% off during the fest.

The lobster BLT is one of the lobster specials available during Shaw's Lobster Festival running through Sept. 5. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, and 21 E. Hubbard St., Chicago, (312) 527-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/.

The cinnamon pineapple dessert is a special at Harbor Kitchen + Tap during Luau Days Aug. 29-Sept. 5. - Courtesy of Harbor Kitchen + Tap

Even if you can't travel to somewhere tropical right now, Harbor Kitchen + Tap can take your taste buds there with its Luau Days Monday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 5. Special dishes available during that week include the braised short rib sliders on Hawaiian slider buns topped with pineapple slaw and barbecue sauce for $13.99 and the cinnamon pineapple dessert consisting of deep-fried pineapple slices covered in cinnamon and sugar with a touch of caramel sauce and a scoop of ice cream for $8.99. You'll really feel like you're at the beach with the beach bucket cocktail, which is a blend of Rumhaven coconut rum, vodka, Sprite and Truly Seltzer that's garnished with fruit and served in a sand bucket. And buckets of Miller and Coors or Vizzy Seltzers are four for $10. Or consider these new menu options that were recently added: Gruyere lobster dip served in a sourdough bread bowl with wonton chips and veggies ($14.99), grilled mahi sandwich with grilled pineapple, marinated red onion and avocado ($13.99), and seafood risotto with shrimp, lobster, asparagus and roasted tomatoes ($23.99). Summer sips include the froze (rosé, fruit and Tito's) for $10 and the frozen rosé margarita (Tequila, rosé, housemade sour mix, lime juice and Cointreau) for $11. Plus, there's more: After Hours specials available from 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday include half-price apps and bottles of wine and $4 glasses of frozé.

Yes, those really are cocktails in beach buckets at Harbor Kitchen + Tap. They're available during Luau Days Aug. 29-Sept. 5. - Courtesy of Harbor Kitchen + Tap

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is at 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/.

Tomatina time

Starting this week, it's tomatina time at Jaleo by José Andrés. What that means is that now through Sunday, Sept. 4, Jaleo has added specialty tomato dishes to its menu, such as heirloom tomato salad with Spanish anchovies and piparra peppers ($14), fried heirloom tomatoes with saffron aioli ($9), brick pastry with tomato marmalade and goat cheese ($3), seared potato-wrapped cod with confit tomatoes and black olive ($22), and Ibérico pork and beef meatballs in tomato sauce with pan de cristal ($16). Reservations are requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

The ensalada de tomates con boquerones is one of many tomato specials available at Jaleo through Sunday, Sept. 4. - Courtesy of Jaleo

Jaleo by José Andrés is at 500 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 820-7771, jaleo.com/location/chicago/.

31 reasons

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Baskin-Robbins is celebrating its 31 flavors by offering 31% off all scoops that day and every 31st of the month. Plus, all pre-packed quart flavors are buy one, get one 50% off with the code CELEBRATE on Aug. 31.

Baskin-Robbins has ice cream shops across the suburbs; baskinrobbins.com/en.

Baskin-Robbins' Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat, and the other 30 ice cream flavors, will be 31% off on Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Durty Nellie's in Palatine recently started offering what it's calling Inflation Buster specials during the week, including half-price apps on Tuesdays, half-price mac and cheese on Wednesdays, $5 off all burgers on Thursdays, and kids 12 and younger can eat for free from the kids' menu with the purchase of an adult entree on Sundays. Plus, Happy Hour specials, which run from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, feature $4 draft pints, $5 draft pokols, $6 draft snifter and $4 house wine. And while the weather is nice, stop by from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for a free acoustic show on the rooftop.

Durty Nellie's is at 180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, durtynellies.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.