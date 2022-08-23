Paramount's 'Kinky Boots' earns 8 Jeff Award noms

Michael Wordly earned a Jeff Award nomination for his Paramount Theatre debut as Lola in "Kinky Boots." Paramount's regional premiere, one of the first shows to open after the pandemic-induced hiatus, earned eight equity Jeff nominations. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Paramount Theatre's "Kinky Boots," one of the first productions to open after the nearly 18-month, pandemic-induced shutdown, received eight equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations Tuesday, more than any other Chicago-area theater.

The Jeff Awards recognize excellence in Chicago-area equity and non-equity theaters. Of the productions that ran between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, 76 were Jeff recommended and thus eligible for nominations.

Paramount's regional premiere earned nominations for large musical, director Trent Stork, principal actor Michael Wordly, supporting actress Sara Reiniecke, choreographers Isaiah Silvia-Chandley and Michael George, music director Kory Danielson, costume designer Ryan Park, and wig, hair and makeup designer Katie Cordts.

Emmy Award-winner and Glen Ellyn native Sean Hayes received a Jeff Award nomination Tuesday for his performance as composer/raconteur Oscar Levant in Goodman Theatre's "Good Night, Oscar." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The second most nominated production, Goodman Theatre's premiere of "Good Night, Oscar," Doug Wright's play with music about pianist/composer/raconteur Oscar Levant, received nominations for new work, large play, principal actor Sean Hayes -- the Glen Ellyn native and Emmy Award-winner whose performance was a tour-de-force -- director Lisa Peterson, supporting actress Emily Bergl, set designer Rachel Hauck and sound designer Andre Pluess, who competes against himself in the category having also earned nominations for Court Theatre's "The Lady From the Sea" and Northlight Theatre's "Mr. Dickens' Hat."

Tying Goodman's "Good Night, Oscar" with seven nominations is Drury Lane Theatre's "The King and I," which received nominations in the large musical category and for director Alan Paul, principal and Wilmette native Betsy Morgan, supporting performers Christine Bunuan and Paulina Yeung, choreographer Darren Lee and music director Tom Laciano.

The Oakbrook Terrace theater received more nominations more than any other company, 21 in total, surpassing Goodman's 20 nominations and Marriott Theatre's 16.

Susan Moniz and Larry Adams received equity Jeff Award nominations for their principal performances in Marriott Theatre's revival of "Kiss Me, Kate." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The latter received five nominations for its "The Sound of Music" revival and four for "Kiss Me, Kate," including nods for principals Larry Adams and Susan Moniz.

Skokie's Northlight Theatre received six nominations, including three for its exquisite revival of Lynn Nottage's "Intimate Apparel" starring Mildred Marie Langford. Langford received a nomination for principal performer, Sean Fortunato earned a nod in the supporting performer category and designer Racquel Adorno received a nomination for her costumes.

Mildred Marie Langford and Sean Fortunato were nominated for equity Joseph Jefferson Awards for their performances in Northlight Theatre's revival of "Intimate Apparel." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Citadel Theatre's "Outside Mullingar" earned nominations for mid-size play and for director Beth Wolf. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble set designer Sarah Lewis received a nod for her "Naperville" set and composer Christopher Kriz received three original music nominations for First Folio Theatre's "The Secret Council," TimeLine Theatre's "Relentless" and Raven Theatre's "The Last Pair of Earlies."

Other multiple nominees include director Marcia Milgrom Dodge for Drury Lane's "Evita" (for which she also received a choreography nomination) and Marriott's "The World Goes 'Round." Choreographer Alex Sanchez received a nomination for his choreography for Marriott's "Kiss Me Kate" and for the Lincolnshire theater's revival of "West Side Story," in which Sanchez paid homage to Jerome Robbins without duplicating the master.

The 54th annual equity Jeff Awards ceremony takes place Oct. 17 at Drury Lane Theatre. For details and a list of nominees, see jeffawards.org.