Dining events: Cooper's Hawk set to open in Kildeer

The new Cooper's Hawk in Kildeer will be serving entrees such as the pan-roasted barramundi. Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk

New Cooper's Hawk

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is expanding once again with the opening of its 52nd location in Kildeer on Monday, Aug. 22. The upscale casual restaurant serves a variety of dishes to pair with their wines. Some to consider include drunken shrimp (bacon-wrapped shrimp, tequila lime butter sauce and guacamole) with Scarletto, gnocchi carbonara with Lux Chardonnay, pan-roasted barramundi with Gewürztraminer, and s'mores budino (caramel custard, Valrhona chocolate mousse and a brown-butter toasted graham cracker) with the port-style wine Nightjar. At the new restaurant, the indoor dining room and full bar seats up to 200, while the patio seats 36. Reservations are requested.

Cooper's Hawk is opening at 20423 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (224) 354-1300, chwinery.com/.

Le Colonial in Lake Forest added lunch service this week. - Courtesy of Le Colonial

Chicago mainstay Le Colonial, which opened in Lake Forest in July, this week started offering lunch, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. On the midday menu are starters such as Bo Bia (chilled vegetable roll), Goi Cu Cai Do (salad with heirloom beets) and Ca Song (spicy yellowfin tuna tartare); salads including Goi Ga (Vietnamese-style chicken and cabbage salad in a sweet chili garlic vinaigrette) and Goi Du (green papaya salad with a spicy red curry dressing); and soups such as Pho Bo Hanoi (brothy beef and rice noodle soup) and Sup Ga Cay (lemongrass poached chicken soup in a spicy coconut broth). Entree options include Tom Xao Sate (Gulf shrimp, Mick Klug Farms asparagus, onions and scallions with spicy chili oil), Bo Luc Lac (caramelized DemKota Ranch beef, sweet onions, Elawa Farm organic greens, Mighty Vines Farm tomatoes and watercress dressed in a lime pepper vinaigrette), Cha Gio (crispy shrimp and Kilgus Farm Heritage pork roll) and the signature dish, Cha Chien Saigon (crispy whole red snapper with peppers and scallions in a chili-garlic glaze). Reservations are requested via OpenTable.

Le Colonial is located at 655 Forest Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 474-1500, lecoloniallakeforest.com/.

Dig in to the tres leches cake, which is available for a limited time at Fogo de Chão. - Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is ready for fall with a new seasonal menu available for a limited time. Diners can nosh on the porterhouse, pear and arugula salad (roasted butternut squash, Bosc pears, toasted quinoa, bleu cheese and arugula in a honey dressing), roasted apple and butternut squash salad, lentil soup and seasonal hummus. And don't overlook the new desserts: açai cheesecake (New York-style cheesecake topped with açai compote, blueberries and whipped cream) and tres leches cake (vanilla sponge cake soaked in three types of milk and garnished with toasted meringue and mixed berries). Plus, Fogo is supporting No Kid Hungry by offering this deal: Donate $5 to the nonprofit and receive a dining card worth $25 off two full churrasco dinners on a future visit.

Fogo de Chão is at 1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022; 1205 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 716-2929; 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200; and 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, (312) 932-9330, fogodechao.com/.

The pear and arugula salad joins Fogo de Chão's seasonal menu. - Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

There are only a few days left to take advantage of Bonefish Grill's Dine & Discover special featuring a $45, three-course dinner for two. The deal includes two salads (house or Caesar), two entrees (wood-grilled bone-in pork chop, 7-ounce center-cut sirloin steak, Lily's chicken, mahi mahi, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon, pineapple-glazed shrimp, or linguine with red peppers and artichokes in a creamy creole sauce) and one dessert (Key Lime Cake). It's available through Monday, Aug. 22.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

High 5

Michael Jordan's Steak House in Oak Brook is turning 5, so it's celebrating with a special fifth anniversary menu available throughout August. For $85 per person, dine on an app for the table (signature garlic bread or Nueske's double smoked bacon), one salad (MJ's chopped or Caesar), sorbet with Cincoro Splash, one entree (23-ounce bone-in rib-eye or 16-ounce bone-in filet), one side (jalapeño-thyme cream corn, grilled asparagus or duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes) and one dessert (Nutella crème brûlée, Key lime pie or 23 Layer Cake ($10 extra)). Reservations are requested.

Michael Jordan's Steak House is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/.

Sail away

Even if you can't get to the beach right now, Harbor Kitchen + Tap can take your taste buds there with its new summer seaside dishes. Options include the cheesy Gruyere lobster dip served in a sourdough bread bowl with wonton chips and veggies ($14.99), grilled mahi sandwich garnished with grilled pineapple, marinated red onion and avocado ($13.99), and seafood risotto with shrimp, lobster, asparagus and roasted tomatoes ($23.99). Summer sips include the froze (rosé, fruit and Tito's) for $10 and the frozen rosé margarita (Tequila, rosé, housemade sour mix, lime juice and Cointreau) for $11.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is at 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/.

ICYMI

It's been 30 years since former Goose Island brewmaster Gregory Hall crafted the first bourbon barrel-aged beer, which became known as Bourbon County Stout. To honor the anniversary, Goose Island announced the release of seven varieties of Bourbon County, including Stout, Two-Year Barleywine Reserve, 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout, Biscotti Stout, Coffee Stout, Sir Isaac's Stout and Proprietor's Stout. But, the catch is that you'll have to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on one of these. For details, see gooseisland.com/.

Budget-friendly

Durty Nellie's in Palatine recently started offering what it's calling Inflation Buster specials during the week, including half-price apps on Tuesdays, half-price mac and cheese on Wednesdays, $5 off all burgers on Thursdays, and kids 12 and younger can eat for free from the kids' menu with the purchase of an adult entree on Sundays. Plus, Happy Hour specials, which run from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, feature $4 draft pints, $5 draft pokols, $6 draft snifter and $4 house wine. And while the weather is nice, stop by from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for a free acoustic show on the rooftop.

Durty Nellie's is at 180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, durtynellies.com/.

