Going to the DuPage County Fair? Here's the schedule

Daily Herald file photo The DuPage County Fair runs through Sunday in Wheaton.

So you've got your cowboy hat, maybe a shiny belt buckle and a hankering for watermelon at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.

But you're a bit fuzzy on the event details. Here's the full itinerary and ticket info:

FRIDAY

10 a.m.: Gates, carnival opens

11 a.m.; 4 p.m.; 7 p.m.: Wheels of Ag Game Show in the main entrance area

Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours from the fairgrounds community garden

1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.: Trivia Tractor, a new rolling act

1 p.m.; 2 p.m.: Monarch Watch Tour in the butterfly garden on the north end of the fairgrounds

2 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Sheep herding demonstrations on the butterfly garden lawn

5 p.m.: Opening ceremony

5:30 p.m.: 4-H dog training demonstration in Building No. 1

Beer Garden Schedule:

6 p.m.: Sammy and the Knights

8 p.m.: The Fuze Band

SATURDAY

Noon: Gates, carnival open

Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Vest Dance Troupe in Building No. 1

12:30 p.m.: Trivia Tractor, a new rolling act

2 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Sheep herding demonstrations on the butterfly garden lawn on the north end of the fairgrounds

2 p.m.: Monarch watch tour in the butterfly garden

3 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.: Wheels of Ag Game Show in the Main Entrance Area

3 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest on the West Lawn outside the main building

4 p.m.: 4-H Show in the animal barns

4 to 6 p.m.: Karaoke Contest in Building No. 1, cash prizes awarded

Beer Garden Schedule:

2 p.m.: Lake Effect

4 p.m.: Lucas Savor Saxophone

6 p.m.: Soulville

8 p.m.: Cap-N-Funk and The Groove Train

SUNDAY

Noon: Gates, carnival open

Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours

Noon: 4-H dog training demonstration in Building No. 1

1 p.m.; 2 p.m.: Monarch Watch Tour in the butterfly garden

2 p.m. Sheep herding demonstrations

2 p.m. Talent Show in Building No. 1

3 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest on the West Lawn

Beer Garden Schedule:

2 p.m. The Baydrifter Band

4 p.m. The New Odyssey Guy

6 p.m. Two Beer Tommy Band

Admission: $10 for adults and teens; $5 for seniors and kids ages 3 to 12; free for younger children and military personnel with ID; $35 for "mega" single-day pass, including admission and unlimited carnival rides.

Info: (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org.