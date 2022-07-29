Going to the DuPage County Fair? Here's the schedule
So you've got your cowboy hat, maybe a shiny belt buckle and a hankering for watermelon at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.
But you're a bit fuzzy on the event details. Here's the full itinerary and ticket info:
FRIDAY
10 a.m.: Gates, carnival opens
11 a.m.; 4 p.m.; 7 p.m.: Wheels of Ag Game Show in the main entrance area
Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours from the fairgrounds community garden
1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.: Trivia Tractor, a new rolling act
1 p.m.; 2 p.m.: Monarch Watch Tour in the butterfly garden on the north end of the fairgrounds
2 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Sheep herding demonstrations on the butterfly garden lawn
5 p.m.: Opening ceremony
5:30 p.m.: 4-H dog training demonstration in Building No. 1
Beer Garden Schedule:
6 p.m.: Sammy and the Knights
8 p.m.: The Fuze Band
SATURDAY
Noon: Gates, carnival open
Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours
12:30 to 2 p.m.: Vest Dance Troupe in Building No. 1
12:30 p.m.: Trivia Tractor, a new rolling act
2 p.m.; 6 p.m.: Sheep herding demonstrations on the butterfly garden lawn on the north end of the fairgrounds
2 p.m.: Monarch watch tour in the butterfly garden
3 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.: Wheels of Ag Game Show in the Main Entrance Area
3 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest on the West Lawn outside the main building
4 p.m.: 4-H Show in the animal barns
4 to 6 p.m.: Karaoke Contest in Building No. 1, cash prizes awarded
Beer Garden Schedule:
2 p.m.: Lake Effect
4 p.m.: Lucas Savor Saxophone
6 p.m.: Soulville
8 p.m.: Cap-N-Funk and The Groove Train
SUNDAY
Noon: Gates, carnival open
Noon; 1:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.: Garden Works tours
Noon: 4-H dog training demonstration in Building No. 1
1 p.m.; 2 p.m.: Monarch Watch Tour in the butterfly garden
2 p.m. Sheep herding demonstrations
2 p.m. Talent Show in Building No. 1
3 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest on the West Lawn
Beer Garden Schedule:
2 p.m. The Baydrifter Band
4 p.m. The New Odyssey Guy
6 p.m. Two Beer Tommy Band
Admission: $10 for adults and teens; $5 for seniors and kids ages 3 to 12; free for younger children and military personnel with ID; $35 for "mega" single-day pass, including admission and unlimited carnival rides.
Info: (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org.