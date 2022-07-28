Sound check: Goo Goo Dolls slide into town; benefit for Action/Adventure

Boys named Goo

During the late '90s, the multiplatinum-selling Goo Goo Dolls were an alt-rock force to be reckoned with, dominating national airwaves with the haunting "Iris" and the infectious melodies behind "Name" and "Slide," among others. The four-time Grammy-nominated band stops in Chicago on its "Summer Tour 2022" Thursday, Aug. 4, joined by rock band Blue October. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $29.50. concerts.livenation.com.

Pop-punk band Wolf Rd headlines a benefit for Action/Adventure at Subterranean Friday, July 29. - Courtesy of Kelley Curran

While on tour in early July, Action/Adventure -- one of the driving forces behind Chicago's recent pop-punk resurgence -- had its van and trailer stolen, along with instruments and personal items. But as it does, our local scene pulled together. Des Plaines-born Wolf Rd converted its "Burn All Of Your Bridges" release show into a benefit with The Homecoming, New Age Premonition and Four Stars, with all proceeds going to the Action/Adventure's GoFundMe to help recover the stolen vehicle and gear. So help yourself to some pop-punk and rock while also helping a band get back on its feet. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Subterranean (downstairs), 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10; 17-and-older show. subt.net.

In memory of Drew Neely

Friends of the late Drew Neely -- a stalwart on the suburban music scene known for his production skills, his musical talent as frontman of Drew Neely & the Heroes and his sense of humor -- are gathering to honor him with "Acoustic Guitars & Dad Jokes: A Celebration of Drew Neely" at Evolution Music Saturday, July 30. The Heroes, Dave Gomez (a solo Summer Curse set), Kevin Andrew (solo Guardrail set), The Projection, Dan Wade, Darling Dingbats, Brother Violet, ... And the Balloons and Trippy Bridges will provide the music, but all guests can share memories of Drew at the all-ages event. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10; all proceeds will benefit the Neely family. facebook.com.

Country singer Miranda Lambert headlines the Windy City Smokeout outside Chicago's United Center Sunday, Aug. 7. The four-day festival starts Thursday, Aug. 4. - Associated Press file photo

Willie Nelson, the Turnpike Troubadors and a massive collection of barbecue and craft beer vendors will get your toes tapping and your mouth watering as the four-day Windy City Smokeout kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4. The day's lineup also features Morgan Wade and Zach Bryan firing up the music at 4 p.m. Headliners for the rest of the weekend include Tim McGraw on Friday, Sam Hunt on Saturday and Miranda Lambert closing off the fest on Sunday. 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at the United Center parking lot, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $69.95 for general admission Thursday and Saturday, $64.95 Friday, $44.95 Sunday and $184.95 for all four days. VIP and Super VIP packages are also available. windycitysmokeout.com.

Suburbs Fest Midwest

Patrick Foster and Jim Lenahan, co-hosts of the "Rockin' the Suburbs" podcast, bring a special staging of its popular Washington, D.C., festivities -- Suburbs Fest -- to Chicago and Arlington Heights next week. A free open-mic hootenanny lead by Indiana rock band Frank Muffin kicks off the weekend from 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, inviting guests to bring an instrument or sing along "live band karaoke"-style at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Friday, the guys are back at Arlington Ale House for a free open-mic podcast session, where guests can choose a music topic and record a short podcast with Foster and Lenahan. The evening concludes with a 9 p.m. Frank Muffin show. On Saturday, the Hidden Cove -- 5336 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago -- hosts a three-band bill including The Stick Arounds, Demolition Means Progress and Chicago's own Cutest Nuisance from 6-10 p.m. with a $10 cover. Visit suburbspod.com/suburbs-fest-22/ for details, hotel packages and podcast info.

