Dining events: The Cheesecake Factory debuts new flavor for National Cheesecake Day

National Chicken Wing Day

Friday, July 29, is National Chicken Wing Day, and Dak Dak Korean Wings in Villa Park is honoring the day by offering its signature double-fried Korean Fried Chicken Wings topped in melted cheese, a traditional way to enjoy them in Korean culture, on Friday only.

Dak Dak Korean Wings is at 321 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park, (312) 859-0627, dakdakkoreanwings.com/.

Oh, this sounds delish: The Cheesecake Factory is debuting its newest flavor -- Classic Basque Cheesecake -- on National Cheesecake Day, which is Saturday, July 30. This crustless confection features a custard-like center and a burnt top that is then garnished with berries and whipped cream. How's this for a sweet deal: This Saturday, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake sold. And then July 31 through July 29, 2023, the restaurant chain will give 25 cents to Feeding America for every Classic Basque Cheesecake sold.

The Cheesecake Factory is located at 930 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 955-2350; 2020 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 573-1800; 53 Woodfield Road, F-301, Schaumburg, (847) 619-1090; and in Orland Park, Skokie and Chicago. thecheesecakefactory.com/.

Giving back to HP

In support of their neighbors in Highland Park, on the night of Thursday, Aug. 4 (the one-month anniversary of the tragedy that happened in downtown Highland Park), Farmhouse in Evanston and Farm Bar in Lakeview will donate 20% of all sales to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund. Donations will go directly to victims and survivors of the tragedy and the organizations that support them. Plus, owners TJ Callahan and Ferdia Doherty will match the donation up to $5,000.

Farmhouse Evanston is at 703 Church St., Evanston, (847) 492-9700, farmhouseevanston.com/. Farm Bar Lakeview is at 1300 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago, (773) 281-2599, farm-bar.com/.

The Capital Grille is once again offering what diners might think of as a personal wine tasting. For $32 per person, The Generous Pour allows diners to sip up to six different Antinori family wines -- red, white and rosé -- with dinner. The special is available now through Sept. 4. Reservations are requested.

The Capital Grille is at 87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; and 633 N. St. Clair St., Chicago, (312) 337-9400; thecapitalgrille.com/home.

ICYMI

Upscale casual Scratch Pastificio Co. recently opened in Barrington, offering traditional and contemporary Italian dishes, an extensive wine list and amaro-based craft cocktails. "Our restaurant offers a modern take on Mediterranean cuisine with fresh handmade pasta, fresh flavors and a unique bar," said Scratch Pastificio Chef Tom McCleary in a prepared statement. Reservations are requested.

Scratch Pastificio Co. is at 133 Park Ave., Barrington, (224) 848-4444, scratchpastainc.com/.

Sushi fans, this is for you: Kura Revolving Sushi Bar recently added four new options for the summer. Now diners can try tuna sashimi (sliced tuna over crushed ice and bamboo garnish), salmon sashimi (sliced salmon over crushed ice and bamboo garnish), yellowtail sashimi (sliced yellowtail over crushed ice and bamboo garnish) and sockeye salmon (Wild Alaskan sockeye salmon on specialty sushi rice). Look for new locations to open soon in Oak Brook and Naperville.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is at 1719 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (630) 283-0654, kurasushi.com/.

