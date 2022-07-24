 

Kansas-inspired garden grown in Chicago suburbs

  • Jill Tumberger and her husband, Larry, have been improving the gardens in front, on the sides and out back of their Mount Prospect home since they bought it in 2001.

  • Jill Tumberger in her backyard garden in Mount Prospect.

  • Jill Tumberger transplanted tiger lilies from her home in Kentucky to her garden in Mount Prospect.

  • One of many flower beds in Jill Tumberger's backyard garden in Mount Prospect.

  • Jill Tumberger's home in Mount Prospect. Annabelle Hydrangea, with its showy rounds of white petals, stand proud on this late June afternoon.

  • The Tumbergers' Cotswold Cottage-style home was built in 1947.

  • Yellow Primroses stand out in the flower bed by the lamp post.

  • Black-eyed Susans in abundance on the side of the house.

By Jean Murphy
Daily Herald Correspondent
Posted7/24/2022 7:00 AM

Sooner or later, most of us hearken back to our roots. For Jill Russell Tumberger of Mount Prospect, those roots involve acres and acres of south central Kansas farm and ranch land. She recalls it dotted with gorgeous, stone-bordered flower gardens planted generations ago by her "foremothers" and tended ever since by succeeding members of the family.

