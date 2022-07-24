Kansas-inspired garden grown in Chicago suburbs
Posted7/24/2022 7:00 AM
Sooner or later, most of us hearken back to our roots. For Jill Russell Tumberger of Mount Prospect, those roots involve acres and acres of south central Kansas farm and ranch land. She recalls it dotted with gorgeous, stone-bordered flower gardens planted generations ago by her "foremothers" and tended ever since by succeeding members of the family.
