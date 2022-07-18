NCC 2022-23 performance series announced

Edwin McCain performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Opera mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on Sunday, Feb. 5.

North Central College Fine & Performing Arts has announced its 2022-23 Performance Series in Naperville. The season features a mix of pop, rock, classical and cabaret artists, plus resident school music ensembles and college theater productions.

Highlights include Jim Peterik's World Stage kicking off the season on Sept. 24, singer-songwriter Edwin McCain on Nov. 12, opera mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves on Feb. 5 and more.

The Chicago Sinfonietta also continues to split its performance season between Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville and Symphony Center in Chicago. North Central College is also a regular touring spot for TheaterWorksUSA's lineup of plays adapted from children's literature.

Season highlights by genre include:

Rock and Pop

Oct. 20: Naturally 7

March 24: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Blues, R&B and Jazz

Oct. 8: Davy Knowles

Feb. 25: The Langston Hughes Project: Ask Your Mama (12 Moods for Jazz) featuring the Ron McCurdy Quartet

Country and Folk

March 11: Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

May 19: Lee Greenwood

Home for the Holidays series:

Dec. 3: Darlene Love

Dec. 4: tenThing Brass Ensemble

Individual and season tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 19. Patrons who purchase three or more shows can get a savings of up to 20% as a subscriber.

For a full 2022-23 season lineup, call (630) 637-7469 or visit northcentralcollege.edu/show.