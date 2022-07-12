Neighbors in the News: MC Machinery Systems promotes Tony Imbrogno to CEO

Jaiden Hsu performs in the 2022 International Festival of Language and Culture's Colors of Voices Competition in Paderborn, Germany. Courtesy of the IFLC

Elk Grove Village-based MC Machinery Systems promoted Tony Imbrogno of Bloomingdale to chief executive officer.

MC Machinery Systems' Chief Executive Officer Tony Imbrogno. - Courtesy of MC Machinery Systems

Imbrogno began his career at MC Machinery in 1986, as a field service engineer. He went on to hold management and executive positions, including his most recent seven-year stint as senior vice president of operations, customer service and support.

"I can't think of anyone more universally respected and beloved than Tony," MC Machinery Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bill Isaac said. "His leadership skills are exemplary, and his deep knowledge of the fabrication and machining industries is unrivaled."

Imbrogno, who is the first American CEO of the Mitsubishi Corp., subsidiary since its founding in 1978, holds a bachelor's degree in electronic technology engineering from DeVry University in Chicago. He has also completed the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Finance for Executives program.

Attorney Michael D. Weis, principal, Firsel Ross & Weis. - Courtesy of Firsel Ross & Weis

• Attorney Michael D. Weis was named a principal in the newly renamed Deerfield law firm of Firsel Ross & Weis. He joins principals Michael D. Firsel and Michael E. Ross in the firm they founded in 2011, which specializes in commercial real estate, corporate mergers and acquisitions, securities and estate planning.

Weis joins the firm with a long track record of advising clients in privately and publicly held entities in business and commercial transactions, handling the negotiation and closing of hundreds of corporate and commercial real estate transactions both domestically and internationally.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Weis to the firm," said Michael Firsel, founder and managing principal of Firsel Ross & Weis. "Michael's comprehensive knowledge of the corporate and financial markets will be a great asset to our clients."

Attorney Jessica T. Cooper, partner, Firsel Ross & Weis. - Courtesy of Firsel Ross & Weis

Additionally, Firsel Ross & Weis promoted Attorney Jessica T. Cooper from an associate to a partner. Cooper has been with the firm for more than two years and focuses her practice on commercial real estate, including the acquisition, financing, leasing and disposition of commercial properties.

• Northfield resident Jaiden Hsu, 13, was chosen to attend the 2022 International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) in Germany, representing the United States in the Colors of Voices International Vocal Competition.

As one of the 13 grand finalists, Hsu performed the traditional American folk song, "Shenandoah," before a crowd of 1,500 in Paderborn, Germany. Hsu also performed in Berlin on June 26, in a final production put on by the 160 participating countries.

Founded in 2002, the IFLC celebrates 20 years of promoting cross-cultural friendship, collaboration, diversity, and peace. The program cultivates lifelong friendships among its participants, which bridge language and cultural differences and celebrates diversity.

The IFLC performers, including Hsu, will tour North America in October, with shows in Los Angeles, New Jersey and Toronto.

• Eren Joyce of Libertyville was selected for the Television Academy Foundation Summer Internship Program.

One of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members for the 2022 program, Joyce is interning in the children's programming development department at The Jim Henson Company in Los Angeles.

The foundation provides eight-week paid internships annually at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide. The Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the foundation's alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.

Joyce, who attended Libertyville High School, is a 2022 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee.

