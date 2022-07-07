West Chicago cancels Railroad Days Parade

West Chicago has canceled the Railroad Days Parade scheduled for Sunday, due to safety concerns related to the mass shooting this week in Highland Park. Other Railroad Days festival events will take place as scheduled. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

West Chicago has canceled its Railroad Days Parade set for Sunday.

The decision was made based on advice from West Chicago Police due to safety concerns in response to the Fourth of July attack in Highland Park. Police are concerned about the potential for copycat scenarios.

"The safety of our community members will always be at the forefront of how our city operates," West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda said in a statement. "As our country tries to understand this senseless act of violence, the city finds it necessary to avoid the risk of allowing this type of incident to reoccur within our own community.

"The event that occurred in Highland Park is a tragedy for us all, and my heart goes out to the entire Highland Park community for the tremendous sorrow in which they are now experiencing."

Other Railroad Days festival events are still scheduled to go forward. For more information, visit westchicago.org.