Images from Saturday's Fourth of July events in the Northwest suburbs
Leonardo A. Luna holds his daughter, Mia, 3, as they watch the fire engines roll past Saturday during the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sophia Skultety, 3, of Schaumburg waves her flag Saturday during the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
An antique vehicle is decked out in patriotic colors Saturday during the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gus T. Bull of the Windy City Bulls rides a scooter Saturday during the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jim Norris serves as grand marshal of the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Hoffman Estates Police Department Honor Guard is at the front of the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade along Illinois Boulevard in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The South Shore Drill Team performs Saturday during the Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Troy Walsh of Mundelein carries his son, Connor, after they viewed Mundelein Fire Engine No. 1 on Saturday during the Mundelein Community Days car show across the street from Kracklauer Park in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ryan Pence, 4, of Crystal Lake enjoys a cool treat Saturday during Mundelein Community Days at Kracklauer Park in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A 1958 Plymouth Belvedere owned by Joe Kahn of Lindenhurst is among the cars displayed during the Mundelein Community Days car show across the street from Kracklauer Park in Mundelein Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vintage vehicles are lined up Saturday during the Mundelein Community Days car show across the street from Kracklauer Park in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Salvador Camarena of Supermercado Giselle cooks seasoned pork Saturday during Mundelein Community Days at Kracklauer Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrons visit the food tents Saturday during Mundelein Community Days at Kracklauer Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Spectators line the route for Saturday's Hometown Fest Parade in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Spectators line the route for Saturday's Hometown Fest Parade in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Val Sobieski, carries her niece Zoey Zabinski, 1, both of Palatine, at the Hometown Fest Parade Saturday in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Palatine High School cheerleaders walk in the Hometown Fest Parade Saturday in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
2021 Hometown Fest Chairs Jenny Levin, left, and Megan McGaughey ride in the parade Saturday in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kylie Bennett, 6, of Arlington Heights watches the Hometown Fest Parade Saturday July 2, 2022 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A unicyclist entertains the crowd Saturday at the Hometown Fest Parade in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Hometown Fest Parade Saturday in Palatine included this fire engine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Annie Boris, 6, of Mount Prospect, and Henry Walsh, 6, of Arlington Heights enjoy a spin on the "Ballistic" during the Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival Saturday in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Children scream as they enjoy a ride at the Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival Saturday in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Patrons walk the along midway at Mount Prospect Lions Club's 4th of July Festival Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
