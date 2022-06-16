HARDY replaces Ashley McBryde for Ribfest; Lee Greenwood added

HARDY will replace Ashley McBryde in Ribfest's Country Music Day lineup at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton at 6 p.m. Sunday. Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Ribfest's musical roster has changed once again.

HARDY will replace Ashley McBryde in the Country Music Day lineup at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton at 6 p.m. Sunday while Lee Greenwood has been added as an opening act on Friday.

"We are sorry to lose Ashley and wish her the very best," said Ribfest chair Bev Schafman in a statement. "We are thrilled to have such an up-and-coming star as HARDY."

Ribfest organizers said Thursday that McBryde is unable to perform due to unforeseen circumstances. This lineup change follows Clay Walker's joining Elle King as co-headliners for Ribfest's opening night tonight. They replaced Toby Keith, who withdrew on Sunday following his disclosure that he has been in treatment for stomach cancer.

HARDY is the winner of the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year. HARDY also is famed for his critically acclaimed 2020 debut album "A Rock."

Ribfest from the Exchange Club of Naperville is returning for its 33rd year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The food and music festival is a fundraiser to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.

For more information, visit ribfest.net.