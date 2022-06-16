Dining out: Chicago Sushi debuts, Jeni's offers scoop of free ice cream

Chicago Sushi debuts

Do you know what the "three-second hand roll" is? If not, head to the new Chicago Sushi in Des Plaines to find out. Hosting its grand opening on Monday, June 20, chef Kenta Ikehata will be serving hand rolls -- which start with a base of ariake nori that is then topped with seasoned sushi rice and fish such as salmon, tuna or shrimp tempura before being rolled into a cylinder and enjoyed in three seconds -- plus chirashi sushi, appetizers, maki rolls, rice bowls, creamy vegetable noodle soups and the spicy "Red Hot Chili Noodles." Chicago Sushi is offering a 20% discount until the official opening on Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner Wednesdays through Mondays; closed on Tuesdays.

Chicago Sushi is at 574 E. Oakton, Des Plaines, (847) 813-5647, facebook.com/chicagosushitky.

Free ice cream!

Jeni's Splendid is celebrating the first day of summer and its new Rewards program by giving all Rewards members a free scoop of ice cream from 7 p.m. to close Tuesday, June 21. To join, download the app, which will get you free birthday ice cream, giveaways, events, early access to new flavors and more.

Jeni's is at 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005; 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996; and locations in Chicago; jenis.com/.

It's here: Seasons 52 is rolling out its summer menu. So diners can expect fresh flavors such as the wood-grilled corn, aged cheddar and spiced bacon flat bread; summer corn soup; watermelon and tomato salad; chipotle barbecue shrimp flatbread; sesame-grilled salmon; wood-grilled, dry-rubbed pork chop; and street corn skillet side. Of course, there are seasonal cocktails, including the watermelon margarita and rose sangria, and various summer wine flights, too.

Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home.

Spirited dinner

If you're feeling like Steak, Spirits & Cigars, then check out Michael Jordan's Steakhouse's specialty dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The curated menu by chefs Craig Couper and Cein Cid starts with a reception cocktail of Four Roses Bourbon Rose Mule before moving on to churrascaria-style lamb. Next up is bourbon-spiked shrimp and corn bisque paired with Four Roses Small Batch before the entree of seared wagyu beef with shiitake mushrooms and smoked marbled potatoes with cracked pepper-shiraz glaze paired with Four Roses Single Barrel. Finish with the flan brûlée paired with Four Roses Small Batch Select. Cigars can be smoked on the patio after dinner. It's $150 per person; reservations are required.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/.

