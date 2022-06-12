Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer, won't play Ribfest

Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Oct. 30, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The country music star disclosed Sunday that he has stomach cancer. Associated Press

Country music star Toby Keith announced Sunday that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

"So far, so good," said Keith, an Oklahoma native who turns 61 on July 8. "I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

His next scheduled performance was to be Friday at the Exchange Club of Naperville's Ribfest at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

"We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life," Bev Schafman, chairperson for this year's Ribfest, said in a news release. "We are examining our options at the

moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, "Get well soon, Toby!"

After Keith's announcement, the Ohio State Fair announced that his July 28 concert in Columbus, Ohio, also had been canceled.

Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email Sunday night that some tour dates will be canceled, "but I'm not sure how many at this point."

Keith's foundation has assisted children with cancer since 2006.