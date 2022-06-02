Spotlight: Comedian Paula Poundstone headlines the Genesee June 11

Paula on stage

HBO and Comedy Central veteran Paula Poundstone, a "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" panelist and host of the NPR podcast "Live From the Poundstone Institute," returns to the suburbs for one night only to headline the Genesee Theatre.

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$57.50. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masking is not required. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

'Cruel Intentions' tuner

Kokandy Productions launches its 10th anniversary season with a revival of "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical," adapted from the 1999 film starring Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar that was based on the 18th-century novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses." The jukebox tuner centers on devious, lusty stepsiblings Sebastian and Kathryn, who wager that Sebastian can bed the virginal Annette, daughter of their Manhattan prep school headmaster. Naperville native and recent Chicago College of the Performing Arts graduate Anabella Oddo makes her professional debut as Cecile. Ensemble member Adrian Abel Azevedo directs.

Previews at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 and 16; 7 p.m. June 10-11; and 5 p.m. June 12 at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. The show opens June 17. $25-$40. Proof of vaccination and masking required. kokandyproductions.com.

Marriott Theatre announced Peter Blair and Peter Marston Sullivan will head up its leadership team, replacing retiring executive producer Terry James and artistic director Aaron Thielen, respectively.

Incoming executive producer Blair -- former BoHo Theater executive director -- has held several positions since arriving at Marriott in 2005, including production administrator and, for the last six years, associate producer. Sullivan, former Boho artistic director and Marriott associate artistic director, will take over as artistic director.

"Peter Blair and Peter Marston Sullivan have both been with the Marriott Theatre approaching 20 years, and each has been instrumental in our success over the past two decades," said Edward Doherty, president of the theater's ownership group. "We relish the opportunity to promote from within, and these appointments are a natural progression for us and each of them in their careers ... Peter and Peter's work will ensure that the DNA of this one-of-a-kind venue is seamlessly carried forward."

In other news

Check venues for COVID-19 precautions.

• Eclectic Full Contact Theatre stages its first full-length production since 2019, Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," from Friday, June 3, through June 26 at Skokie Theatre, 7824 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Coward's comedy is about Charles, a writer who invites a medium to conduct a seance as research for his next book. Trouble arises when the medium conjures the spirit of Elvira, Charles' late first wife, who attempts to disrupt his marriage to his current wife, Ruth. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masking required. (847) 677-7761, skokietheatre.org or eclectic-theatre.com.

• Up Comedy Club's June lineup includes "Late Night Date Night: Pride Edition," an hourlong, adults-only show consisting of "fun and games with our LGBTQIA+ cast." It runs at 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 3-25, at Piper's Alley, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com.

• 16th Street Theater showcases its Write Collective resident playwrights as part of a series of staged virtual readings. The first reading in the series is Arlene Malinowski's "Interrobang: Roberto + Julia" -- a new riff on "Romeo and Juliet" -- at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3. See 16thstreettheater.org.

• Comedian/actor Kurt Braunohler headlines The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. Also at The Den, comedian Sam Morril tapes his next special running Thursday through Saturday, June 9-11. A Comedy Central regular, Morril is a veteran of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show With James Corden," "Conan" and "Inside Amy Schumer." among other shows. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required, masking is optional. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com.

• The preview is Saturday, June 4, for Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's production of "Home," Samm-Art Williams' drama about a young, Black man working on the farm he's inherited, who after a series of disappointments, decides to try his luck in the big city. The production opens Sunday, June 5, at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. See fjtheatre.com.

• Collaboraction celebrates its 25th anniversary production, "Moonset Sunrise," commemorating the setting of the full moon and the rising sun with music, dance and poetry. Performances promoting self-care and wellness take place Wednesday, June 8, through June 18, at the Beat Kitchen's Bar Sol on Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. See collaboraction.org.

• Season of Concern Chicago, an organization that provides emergency financial assistance for theater artists, hosts a benefit performance of Jerry Herman's "Jerry's Girls," a revue consisting of memorable songs from "Mame," "La Cage aux Folles," "Hello, Dolly!" and other tuners. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The event includes a 6:30 p.m. preshow reception and a post-show dessert reception. Tickets are $50 for regular seating and $75 for VIP seating. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. See seasonofconcern.org.

• "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Trial in the Delta," a televised version of the original Collaboraction play (co-produced by NBC Chicago and based on the 1955 trial transcripts of the two white men charged with killing the 14-year-old Black teenager), is now available on Roku, Peacock, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, NBC Chicago's app and NBCChicago.com. "There are many plays about Emmett Till, but they were fictions created out of horrid facts that only guessed at the actual language," said artistic director and co-director Anthony Moseley in a prepared statement. "'Trial in the Delta' is the first public theatrical exploration of the actual courtroom transcript. So when people experience how everything actually went down in that Mississippi courtroom, the impact is even more disturbing." See collaboraction.org.

• Broadway in Chicago announced the best actress and best actor recipients of the 2022 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award. They are York Community High School student Regan Wright of Elmhurst and Lincoln-Way East High School student Joseph Kotze of Frankfort. Both will represent Illinois next month in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards -- also known as The Jimmy Awards -- in New York City. Best actor runner-up was Barrington High School student Josh Fermin of Barrington and best actress runner-up was Deerfield High School student Juliet Simon of Deerfield.

• Goodman Theatre announced the winners of its 13th annual August Wilson Monologue and Design Competition, which is open to Chicago high school students. Demi Davis, from Senn High School, earned first place for her monologue performance. Lauren Givens, from Providence St. Mel School, received first place in the design competition. Winners received $1,500, $1000 and $500 for the first, second and third place, respectively.

• Citadel Theatre announced its 2022-2023 season will begin Sept. 17 with the musical "Little Shop of Horrors," adapted from the 1960 film about a plant store employee who unwittingly nurtures a murderous plant that threatens him and his beloved co-worker. That's followed by the farce "It Runs in the Family" (Nov. 18-Dec. 18), about a doctor set to deliver an important lecture while also grappling with an ex-wife, a son and a paternity suit. Next up is "The Christians" (Feb. 10-March 12, 2023), Lucas Hnath's drama about a megachurch pastor who delivers a sermon that shakes his congregation to the core. The season concludes with "Airness" (April 21-May 21, 2023), about people participating in an air guitar competition. Performances take place at 300 Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Subscriptions are $70 for a two-show flex pass; $100 for a three-show flex pass and $110 for a four-show deluxe package. (847) 735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org.