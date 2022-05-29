Good News Sunday: WeGo Together for Kids steps up to help with food and more for needy families

When COVID-19 made it impossible for People's Resource Center to run its community market out of Leman Middle School in West Chicago, the organization had to find another way to get food to their families.

WeGo Together for Kids, a collaborative of organizations serving West Chicago families, stepped in and helped partner People's Resource Center with St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Together, the two organized a food pantry to provide food assistance throughout the pandemic.

"When you have an entity that has such strong, trusted relationships, that goes a long way, especially in a time of crisis, to quickly assess the need and align partnerships and resources to respond," said Christina LePage, vice president of programs for People's Resource Center.

WeGo Together for Kids, formed in 2006, is one of five organizations selected to receive a $10,000 grant from the Daily Herald Neighbors in Need fund. Daily Herald readers helped raise $36,000 to support groups that address homelessness, hunger and health care access.

For each dollar donated, the McCormick Foundation donated 50 cents to the fund.

Elgin installs two new bike repair stations along Fox River Trail

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Parker Thompson of Elgin Community Bikes shows how to use one of the new bike repair stations that were purchased and installed by the Elgin Sustainability Commission. This one is in Festival Park and the other is behind the Gail Borden Library.

Bike riders on the Fox River Trail in Elgin have a pair of new spots to get some air -- for their tires.

The Elgin Sustainability Commission has purchased and installed two Dero Fixit bike repair stations with air pumps, one at Festival Park and another behind the Gail Borden Library.

"These allow on-the-go bike repair, maintenance or air pumping," Sustainability Analyst Mikala Larson said. "It's part of our goal to build out more bicycling-friendly infrastructure in Elgin."

Commission member Tom Armstrong said one of the reasons the locations were chosen was because those spots are frequent turnaround points for riders from the north and south.

"A lot of people will ride from towns like Crystal Lake in the north and then stop at the library or the park, use their facilities and then turn around to head home," he said.

While it won't replace a repair shop, it will help you get past some of the problems you could meet on the trail, said Parker Thompson of Elgin Community Bikes.

Brookfield Zoo welcomes its first tapir calf in nearly 30 years

A South American tapir calf was born at Brookfield Zoo on May 22. - Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

Mother and calf make an adorable pair, nuzzling noses together.

The newest addition to Brookfield Zoo -- a South American tapir calf -- has been enjoying some behind-the-scenes bonding time with mom.

The zoo celebrated the newborn's arrival with a glimpse of 11-year-old Sorghum (pronounced SOAR-gum) getting snout to snout with her offspring.

The male calf is the first tapir born at Brookfield since 1993, nearly 30 years ago. A vulnerable species in the wild, tapirs are most closely related to horses and rhinoceroses.

While the youngster is still adjusting to his wobbly legs, the yet-to-be-named calf is ready to meet the public. Zoo visitors will be able to see the tapir duo indoors at Brookfield's Pachyderm House.

Buffalo Grove Rotary Club honors 'go-to' firefighter

The Buffalo Grove Rotary has chosen a "go-to" employee as its 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

Firefighter/paramedic Patrick Dinsmore was recognized at a recent Buffalo Grove village board meeting for his work ethic over 26 years with the department.

The club will donate $500 in Dinsmore's name -- $250 to the Rotary Foundation and $250 to Lake County Honor Flight.

Since Dinsmore began with the department in January 1996, he's been "quick to lend a helping hand whenever the need arises," said Fire Chief Mike Baker.

The Marine Corps veteran is an active member of the VFW and an original member of the Buffalo Grove Professional Firefighters Local 3177 Honor Guard.

