7th heaven to headline Ribfest on June 20
Updated 5/26/2022 2:31 PM
The band 7th heaven will headline Ribfest on Monday, June 20, which is being billed by festival organizers as "Local Legends Day."
Local bands will be featured on the final night of the 33rd food and music festival, which moves this year to the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.
Ribfest is a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which has raised more than $18 million from the festival to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.
For more information, visit ribfest.net.
