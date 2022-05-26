7th heaven to headline Ribfest on June 20

The popular festival band 7th heaven will headline Ribfest in Wheaton on Monday, June 20. The final night of the 33rd food and music festival is being billed by organizers as "Local Legends Day" and dedicated to local bands. Courtesy of 7th heaven

Local bands will be featured on the final night of the 33rd food and music festival, which moves this year to the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Ribfest is a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which has raised more than $18 million from the festival to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.

For more information, visit ribfest.net.