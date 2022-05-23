Elle King to play Ribfest in Wheaton on June 17
Country music star Elle King is set to be an opener for Toby Keith at Ribfest in Wheaton on Saturday, June 17.
King, famed for hit singles like "Ex's & Oh's" and "Shame," will perform at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, the new location for Ribfest for 2022.
The festival is in its 33rd year and is produced by the Exchange Club of Naperville. The nonprofit helps fight child abuse and domestic violence while strengthening families in local communities.
While general admission to Ribfest is free, the concerts are ticketed. The cost is $45 for Saturday night general admission concert tickets, $75-$195 for front-row access or VIP packages. For more information, visit ribfest.net.
