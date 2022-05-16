Candlebox to play Ribfest

Candlebox is set to open for Halestorm at Ribfest at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday, June 18. Courtesy of DMK Publicity

Fans of 1990s Seattle grunge rock should be stoked about Candlebox playing Ribfest.

The band famed for song hits like "Far Behind" and "Cover Me' is slated to open for the hard rock band Halestorm on Saturday, June 18.

"I can't think of a better band to open the night," said 2022 Ribfest chair Bev Schafman in a statement. "We're so excited that they are going to be with us and light up the evening."

Candlebox also released a new album last year called "Wolves."

Ribfest moves this year to its new location at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Like barbecue sauce on a rack of ribs, Ribfest planners have been announcing bands for its concert lineup in drips and drabs. Other 2022 headliners include Toby Keith (June 17) and Brett Eldredge (June 19), though the main music artist for Monday, June 20, has yet to be announced.

Ribfest is the major fundraiser hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, a nonprofit organization that helps to fight child abuse and domestic violence while aiming to strengthen families in local communities. General admission to Ribfest is free, but the concerts are ticketed.

Tickets for Ribfest's Saturday night concerts are on sale and are priced at $35 (general admission), $75 (front row), $135 (VIP package) and $175 (Skybox Suite package). Visit ribfest.net for more information.