Toby Keith returns to headline opening night of Ribfest

Country music star Toby Keith returns to Ribfest to headline the festival's opening night on Friday, June 17.

The singer famed for such song hits as "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup" and "Don't Let the Old Man in" headlines the festival's opening night on Friday, June 17.

"When Toby performed at Ribfest in 2017, we had one of our biggest crowds ever," Ribfest chair Bev Schafman said in a statement. "What better way to welcome Ribfest to our new home than with a genuine superstar like Toby Keith."

Ribfest returns for its 33rd year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID 19 pandemic. The festival's new location is the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. As in past years, the food and family festival has free admission, while tickets are required for concerts.

Ribfest is the signature fundraising event for the Exchange Club of Naperville. The nonprofit focuses on helping those affected by child abuse and domestic violence. In the past 32 years of Ribfest, more than $18 million has been contributed back to local communities.

Tickets are currently on sale for previously announced Ribfest headliners like country star Brett Eldredge and the heavy metal band Halestorm. To find out when Toby Keith tickets go on sale, visit ribfest.net.