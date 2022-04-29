Concerts: The Claudettes with Lurrie Bell; Jessie James Decker; Kem & Ken 'Babyface' Edmonds and much more

Bluesy, sultry rock band The Claudettes share a bill with Lurrie Bell at The Venue in Aurora Friday, April 29. Courtesy of The Claudettes

Save the Rock 'n' Roll Festival: Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 29 through May 1, at LiveWire Lounge (3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.; livewireloungechicago.com), Reggies (2105 S. State St.; reggieslive.com), Cobra Lounge (235 N. Ashland Ave.; cobralounge.com) and Liar's Club (1665 W. Fullerton Ave.; facebook.com/liarsclubchicago). $15 for single tickets, $135 for a three-day pass. See venues for daily lineups and shuttle info.

Buckcherry with Blacktop Mojo, Sumo Cyco: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $25. (630) 962-7000 or desplainestheatre.com.

Manhattans Project: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$28. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Anthony Gomes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$150. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

John Mayer "Sob Rock Tour" with Yebba: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $39-$189. (800) 653-8000 or unitedcenter.com.

The Adrian Dunn Singers and Rize Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $20-$140. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org.

The Claudettes and Lurrie Bell: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$20. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Banda MS and Eden Munoz: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $69-$199. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com.

Mr. Blotto: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Jessie James Decker, Adam Doleac: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $39.50. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Aaron Lewis and the Statesiders: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $49. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

"SoulBliss" (Aretha Franklin and Joe Cocker tribute) with LaShera Moore and Derrick Procell: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$30; $14-$21 for RaueNOW members. (815) 356-9212 or events.rauecenter.org.

Brother Elsey, The Darling Suns: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Kem & Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds' "The Full Circle Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $48-$150. (312) 791-6900 or wintrustarena.com.

Dar Williams with Katie Dahl: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$70. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Winger with Bullet Boys: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Mr. Meyers Band: 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Madcats, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. $5. (847) 485-8093 or madcatslive.com.

Cheap Foreign Cars, That's What She Said: 10 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Metal Assault: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$60. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Last Child -- The Aerosmith Experience: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$30. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

Action/Adventure "1 Year of 'Pulling Focus'" with Boys of Fall, Rare Candy, Wolf Rd and Weighted: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

The Bergamot: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas for "Mariachi": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org.

Boy Band Review: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Reventon Total: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $65. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Spanish Love Songs with Save Face, Camp Trash: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $17-$20. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Members Only, Beyond the Blonde: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $12. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Mike Love: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Shytown: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (224) 735-2450 or arlingtonalehouse.com.

Focal Point: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Madcats, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. $5. (847) 485-8093 or madcatslive.com.

Modern Day Romeos: 10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Country Brunch with the Hoyle Brothers, The Lawrence Peters Outfit: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at FitzGerald's Patio, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free with reservations. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The APOL Chicago Big Band: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Elmhurst Hall, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $20; dance instructors on the band break. (630) 517-4393 or elmhursthall.com.

Jimmy Zito -- Rockin' the House for St. Jude: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Cary Morin: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$20. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Big Band and BBQ with Chicago Grandstand: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Convalescence, Necronomicon, Alukah, Reflection of Flesh, Backlash: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $12-$75. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

The Others: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Madcats, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. (847) 485-8093 or madcatslive.com.

The DuPage Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $17; $15 seniors; $7 students. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Wesley Stace's Late Style: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

The Veer Union, Late Night Savior, Heartsick, The Million Reasons, Wunderlich: 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Journey "Freedom Tour 2022" with Toto: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $79-$160. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com.

Lil Durk "The 7220 Tour": 8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $49-$129. (800) 653-8000 or unitedcenter.com.

Pete Ellman Big Band with Downers Grove North High School: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. $5. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

101-WKXQ's Ahoy! with Weezer: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $64. Get more info or tickets at 101wkqx.com.

Enrique Bunbury: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $37-$121. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com.

"Roc the Doc Tour" with Big Hoodoo, Lyte, Scum, DJ Clay: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15-$100. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

Anand Wilder: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $18-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Songwriter's Circle with Ryan Joseph Anderson, Matthew Pittman, Fur Mountain: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Diego Rodriguez Sextet: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Elmhurst Hall, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. Free. (630) 517-4393 or elmhursthall.com.

Davey Suicide, The Funeral Portrait, Oh! The Horror: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $13-$100. (630) 473-0099 or thewcsocialclub.com.

Shout Section Big Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Janiva Magness: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Jagaloons: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Madcats, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. (847) 485-8093 or madcatslive.com.

Rico!: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

The Silos: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18-$35. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45-$179. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Black Opry Revue: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$30. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Corner Boys: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Madcats, 117 W. Slade St., Palatine. (847) 485-8093 or madcatslive.com.

Metro's 40th anniversary party with Patti Smith: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $70, $80 at the door. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com. • Events are subject to change; check the website or call before you go. Find more events at dailyherald.com/calendar.