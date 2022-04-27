Best Bets: From Long Grove Craft Beer Fest to Monsters Trucks Live

DuPage Chorale director Lee R. Kesselman will be retiring after 41 years leading the community chorus in residence at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. His farewell concert, called "Lee's Last Bash!" on May 1, features the Mozart Requiem Mass and the world premiere of Kesselman's choral work "Remember Us." Courtesy of McAninch Arts Center

Alice Sheppard stars in Kinetic Light's dance work "Wired" at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art Thursday through Sunday, May 5-8. Courtesy of Robbie Sweeny, Kinetic Light

Try craft beer from 22 breweries at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival Saturday, April 30. Courtesy of the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival

Hops happening

Sample beers and hard ciders from local breweries at the Long Grove Craft Beer Festival at the Stempel Municipal Parking Lot near Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. $50 general admission; $10 designated driver. For ages 21 and older. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Rock out to the metal bands Buckcherry, Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco at two locations this week and next. The bands perform Friday at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines; then on Friday, May 6, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49 in Des Plaines; $29 in St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or desplainestheatre.com or arcadalive.com. Des Plaines: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29; St. Charles: 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

The Adrian Dunn Singers and Rize Orchestra perform the world premiere of "Emancipation," the second installment in a trilogy cycle composed by Adrian Dunn exploring Black life in America. The concert headlines the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $20-$140. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

Cheer on drivers doing all kinds of stunts and crushing cars (sometimes in the dark) with the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. The tour also features a special Glow Party promising lots of games, activities, products and displays for toddlers up to teenagers at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $10-$54. (847) 649-2270 or nowarena.com. 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra joins with Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas for the classical crossover concert "Mariachi" conducted by Richard Mizell at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1

Chorale farewell

The DuPage Chorale bids farewell to its longtime retiring director Lee Kesselman with "Lee's Last Bash." The concert features the world premiere of Kesselman's "Remember Us" and Mozart's Requiem Mass at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $17; $15 seniors; $7 students. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1

Comedian and actress Erica Rhodes ("Modern Family," "The Off-Season") performs a series of standup sets starting Thursday at The Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. $25, plus a two-item purchase. For ages 21 and older. (630) 454-4174 or comedyvaultbatavia.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6-7

Breaking dance barriers

The dance troupe Kinetic Light explores histories of race, disability and more in the performance art piece "Wired" at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago. $30; $10 students. For mature audiences only. (312) 397-4010 or mcachicago.org. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 5-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Enjoy thousands of colorful blooms with the return of the annual Tulip Festival, possibly this weekend if the weather cooperates, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. $12-$15. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; possibly beginning Saturday, April 30