Halestorm to play Ribfest in Wheaton

The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Halestorm is to play Ribfest at its new location at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday, June 18.

Halestorm is going to be a headliner at Ribfest.

"One of the best metal rock bands anywhere will be on our new stage in our new location," 2022 Ribfest chair Bev Schafman said in a statement. "If you like to rock loud and hard, this is going to be a great day for you to come out to Ribfest."

As with previous Ribfests, concerts will require tickets while the general entry to the festival will be free. Tickets are already on sale for the previously announced country star Brett Eldredge, who will be a Ribfest headliner on Sunday, June 19.

The Exchange Club of Naperville stages Ribfest as its major fundraiser to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.

Tickets for Halestorm go on sale Wednesday, April 27, at ribfest.net.