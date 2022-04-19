'Seussical the Musical' on stage at Grant

Residents of Whoville perform during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Grant Community High school's spring musical, "Seussical the Musical," at the Fox Lake school. John Starks | Staff Photographer

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comHorton the Elephant, played by Tristan Mesmer, listens to the voices coming from a clover as The Cat in the Hat, played by Peyton Baisden, narrates his actions during a dress rehearsal for Grant Community High school's spring musical, "Seussical the Musical," on Tuesday at the Fox Lake school.

Bubbles fall from the ceiling onto the audience as Jojo takes a bath during Tuesday's dress rehearsal of "Seussical the Musical" at Grant Community High School in Fox Lake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Horton the Elephant, played by Tristan Mesmer, holds his clover as the ensemble dances on stage during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Grant Community High School's production of "Seussical the Musical" in Fox Lake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

It's hard to imagine all of the incredible Dr. Seuss children's storybook characters together, but what better placer to try than Fox Lake?

The Grant Community High School spring musical is "Seussical the Musical," which will take the stage three times this weekend.

"Seussical the Musical" features most of the beloved characters in Dr. Seuss' stories. That Cat in the Hat narrates the journey of Jojo, a child who has too many "thinks," and Horton the Elephant, who is trying to save all the residents of Whoville that are trapped on a speck of dust on a clover.

The settings, all designed and produced by Grant costume and set design students, take us on a wild ride from Jojo's bathtub to the Jungle of Nool, then from the Circus McGurkus to the tiny world of Whoville. D

During the bathtub scene, actual bubbles will fall from the ceiling. The traditional orchestra pit is moved to the back of the stage, and the infectious music is performed by student musicians and actors.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens. Ticket sales start 30 minutes prior to curtain in the auditorium box office. The school is located at 285 Grand Ave. in Fox Lake.