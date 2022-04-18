Brett Eldredge to be a Ribfest headliner

The Exchange Club of Naperville is moving its first Ribfest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton from June 17 to 20. Daily Herald File Photo

Brett Eldredge is set to headline Ribfest on June 19 at its new location at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Associated Press, 2018

Brett Eldredge is the first major music headliner announced for the revived and relocated Ribfest in 2022.

The chart-topping country music star, famed for his "Glow" Christmas album and tours, is set to perform at the 33rd annual Ribfest at its new location at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Eldredge's concert date of Sunday, June 19, is also appropriate since his latest album is called "Sunday Drive."

"We're thrilled to be able to make this announcement," said Pat McDonough, Ribfest marketing/public relations chair. "We've been on hiatus due to COVID restrictions for the past two years."

Up through 2019, the nonprofit Exchange Club of Naperville had previously staged Ribfest in its hometown. The nonprofit organization presents Ribfest as a major fundraiser to help fight child abuse and domestic violence. Ribfest organizers say the festival has garnered more than $18 million that has been contributed to local communities.

Initially, the festival famed for barbecue eats and entertainment was going to head south to Romeoville in 2020. But a global pandemic prevented that shift to Will County from happening.

Instead, Ribfest organizers announced this past February that the festival would stay in DuPage County via an agreement with the DuPage Fairground Association, which leases the county-owned grounds. The Wheaton fairgrounds feature plentiful parking, a shuttle bus system and ample areas to host carnival rides and hungry crowds.

"The reaction has been terrific," said McDonough about the festival's shift to Wheaton. "The space is ideal for all aspects of Ribfest."

As with previous Ribfests, concerts will require tickets while the general entry to the festival will be free. A proposed Ribfest layout from February placed the main stage on the northern corner of the fairgrounds.

Another Ribfest shift is the move away from its usual July Fourth weekend to June 17-20, which includes Father's Day and Juneteenth. McDonough said more details will be forthcoming about holiday tribute events and more of the musical acts.

"Quite frankly, we're still finalizing the lineup," McDonough said. "But we have plans to be announcing them over the next several weeks."

For more information on when Brett Eldredge tickets will go on sale and for other Ribfest features, visit ribfest.net.